Attorney General Bird Statement on Biden-Harris DOJ Attempt to Pressure Iowa into Letting Noncitizens Illegally Vote

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that the Biden-Harris Department of Justice called the State in an attempt to pressure Iowa into letting noncitizens illegally vote.

Attorney General Bird released the following response:

“State and federal law are clear: only American citizens can vote in American elections. Now, just days before the 2024 election, the DOJ is attempting to undermine long-standing election integrity laws and pressure Iowa into letting noncitizens vote. But I have news for Biden and Harris: not on my watch. Every legal vote must count and not be canceled by an illegal vote. In Iowa, we will defend our election integrity laws and protect the vote.”

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov