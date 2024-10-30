Lugana DOC Wraps Up Exclusive US Press Tour Showcasing Lake Garda and World-Class Wineries

Dinner at La Rucola 2.0 with the Board of the Lugana Consortium Wine Tasting at Almavite Winery Private Boat Tour of Lake Garda

Six U.S. journalists explore the Lugana wine region, Michelin-starred cuisine, and Lake Garda’s picturesque landscapes.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consorzio Tutela Lugana DOC recently wrapped up its prestigious 'US Press Tour Program,' hosting six media professionals from the U.S. The goal was to introduce the Lugana wine region, nestled along the southern shores of Italy’s largest lake, Lake Garda, to a broader American audience. The group, representing top-tier outlets in food, beverage, travel, and lifestyle media, was treated to an immersive experience of the region’s rich culture, award-winning wines, and historic sites.Lugana is a picturesque gem of a region located between Milan and Venice and straddling the regions of Lombardy and Veneto. Popular among Italian, Swiss and German tourists, it remains relatively undiscovered by American travelers. The region’s white wines, crafted primarily from the indigenous turbiana grape, have a storied history dating back to Roman times. The press tour was designed to highlight the diversity, food-pairing potential, and ageability of Lugana wines, as well as the region's growing enotourism appeal.The tour began with a sunset stroll through Sirmione, known for its 13th-century Scaligero Castle, followed by a Michelin-starred dinner at La Rucola 2.0. Here, the group enjoyed a masterclass tasting of Lugana wines.The group visited seven wineries, showcasing the versatility of the turbiana grape and its five wine styles: Spumante, Lugana, Lugana Superiore, Lugana Riserva, and Vendemmia Tardiva. Winery tours included Selva Capuzza, Cà Maiol, Agriturismo Feliciana, Zeni, Sansonina, Agriturismo Pratello, and Almavite. Each winery offered its own unique take on Lugana’s wines, complemented by stunning architecture and rich histories.Selva Capuzza has vineyards located on the site of the 1859 Battle of San Martino and Solferino, one of the key battles of the Second Italian War of Independence. The battle’s aftermath inspired Swiss philanthropist Henry Dunant to found the International Red Cross, adding a layer of historical intrigue to the vineyard’s rolling hills. Cà Maiol stands out for its architectural jewel of a cellar and showroom, a modern wine space with a spectacular view on the vineyards. Tucked in the hinterland of lower Lake Garda and surrounded by greenery, Agriturismo Feliciana offered guests a gourmet five-course meal. Zeni winery presented Italy’s first Olfactory Gallery, where guests can test their sense of smell in an interactive exhibit. Sansonina celebrated the femininity of Lugana wines with a five-course meal in a setting that featured historical architecture and a rare Merlot vineyard. Agriturismo Pratello, a family-run winery, offered Lake Garda cuisine paired with Pratello’s Lugana wines and featured gardens, a livestock farm, a restaurant, and wellness amenities. Finally, Almavite showcased its exceptional cellar and regional cuisine, prepared with ingredients sourced from local farmers, fishers, and breeders.The group also experienced a private boat tour of Lake Garda, an olive oil tasting at Frantoio Manestrini, and a day at Aquaria Thermal Spa at Terme di Sirmione. At Aquaria, guests enjoyed whirlpools, pools, steam baths, and saunas, alongside thermal mud treatments created from local spring water and clay—offering a truly immersive wellness experience.With its combination of world-class wines, historical landmarks, and luxurious experiences, Lugana DOC is poised to captivate a new audience of American travelers and wine enthusiasts. This press trip showcased the region’s potential, presenting it as one of Italy’s most enchanting wine destinations.For more information, images or samples, please contact katelyn@nonnimarketing.com.About the Consorzio Tutela Lugana D.O.C.The “Lugana” Controlled Denomination of Origin, instituted in 1967, was the first to be awarded this status in Lombardy, as well as one of the very first in Italy as a whole. In order to promote and protect it, the Consortium for the Safeguarding of Lugana was formed, an institute for supervision, defense and promotion that deals above all with protecting and highlighting the qualities of the denomination and its wine.Its activities are focused with equal energy in two directions: towards the public at large and, within the D.O.C. itself, towards the producers themselves.In the former case, the Consortium is constantly busy communicating and promoting the Lugana brand by participating in the most important fairs in Italy and abroad, as well as organizing events aimed at making the image and the quality of Lugana better known by the general public and wine trade professionals alike.

