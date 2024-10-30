Basswood Counsel (formerly Klug Counsel), Officially Launches and Hosts a Webinar on AI Integration in Legal Practice

Basswood Counsel co-founders - Jephte, Chris, Meg and Haz during the AI Integration in Legal Practice presentation. Basswood Counsel partners and team members chatting with guests during the lunch and socials.

We are thrilled to officially launch Basswood Counsel and expand our ability to serve clients across our practice areas.” — Chris Klug

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basswood Counsel proudly announces its official launch. The event, held on October 1, 2024, featured an in-person lunch gathering alongside a comprehensive webinar titled “AI Integration in Legal Practice”.The launch event was attended by a diverse audience of attorneys, professionals, and entrepreneurs. The webinar provided insights and meaningful discussion about the practical applications, benefits and limitations of the use of Artificial Intelligence in legal practices, potential issues for lawyers, and as a tool to serve clients better.“We are thrilled to officially launch Basswood Counsel and expand our ability to serve clients across our practice areas,” said Chris Klug, international tax attorney and co-founder of Basswood Counsel. While we have successfully integrated AI into our operations, our commitment to providing the highest quality of service remains our foremost priority. By leveraging AI to manage repetitive tasks, our attorneys can dedicate more time to strategic work, resulting in more efficient communication and faster turnaround times. Our clients’ trust and satisfaction are our top priorities, and we are dedicated to utilizing the latest advancements in technology to achieve the best possible outcomes for them.”For more information about Basswood Counsel and their services, please visit www.basswoodcounsel.com About Basswood CounselBasswood Counsel is a boutique law firm focusing on complex business transactions, advising on mergers and acquisitions, corporate law, commercial transactions, joint ventures, international tax structuring , fund formation and cross-border deals. Basswood Counsel is composed of attorneys with both domestic and international training and stands ready to navigate the complexities of their clients’ legal needs with sophistication and a bespoke approach.

