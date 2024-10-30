Making the business case for a bioeconomy in Africa

There is a growing recognition that the development of a bioeconomy in Africa will increase the economic and social value of regionally traded, biologically based goods and services. These goods and services emanate from technologies and investments aimed at adding value to agricultural production; converting biological waste into useful material (thus promoting circular production); and connecting national, regional, and global biologically based value chains. Consequently, countries with a vibrant bioeconomy would arguably be the ones to fully participate in and benefit from the ACFTA. Given its distributive nature, a bioeconomy will incentivize micro, small and medium size enterprises and the informal sector, which together make up a large part of the African economy. Therefore, African countries should develop bioeconomic clusters of innovation and entrepreneurial activities based on renewable biological resources and their unique needs and natural advantages. These efforts should culminate in what would become the African bioeconomy, connecting with the rest of the world.