Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: October 30, 2024 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting for a Gateway Bridge and Multi-Modal Connector Project on North Genesee Street in the City of Utica, Oneida County Open House Set for Wednesday, November 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the North Utica Community Center The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, November 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. pertaining to a proposed gateway bridge and multi-modal connector project on North Genesee Street (State Route 921C) in the City of Utica, Oneida County. The informal, open-house-style meeting will be held in the North Utica Community Center, at 50 Riverside Drive, Utica. The meeting is part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to promote public engagement in the development of transportation projects. Attendees can view preliminary project plans, provide comments, and speak with NYSDOT representatives who will be available to answer individual questions and address concerns about the project. No formal presentation is planned. Currently in the preliminary design phase, the project is intended to address the conditions of the bridges over the Mohawk River and Erie Canal. The project will also enhance safety and improve accessibility and mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists along North Genesee Street from Wurz Avenue to the Reall Creek Bridge, support economic activity in the project area and enhance aesthetics of the corridor to create and inviting gateway to Utica. Construction is expected to start in 2026. For further information, to submit written comments regarding this project or to request a sign language interpreter or assisted listening system or other accommodation at the meeting, please contact Brian Hoffmann, NYSDOT Regional Design Engineer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2429. About the Department of Transportation

