Ontario Fall Economic Statement Advances Critical Infrastructure Priorities for Growth and Connectivity

Vaughan, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario’s 2024 Fall Economic Statement underscores the Government of Ontario’s continued commitment to building essential infrastructure that addresses the needs of a rapidly growing province. The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) commends the government for prioritizing transformational projects and targeted investments that will drive Ontario’s prosperity and quality of life.

“Today’s Fall Economic Statement confirms Ontario’s focus on building for tomorrow,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO. “Projects like the Bradford Bypass, Highway 413, and the Ontario Line are vital for connecting communities, supporting economic growth, and enabling housing development across Ontario.”

With the Bradford Bypass and Highway 413 continuing to make good progress, RCCAO is encouraged by the government’s steadfast commitment to building the infrastructure that keeps Ontario competitive and accommodates the province’s growing population. This includes bold, innovative solutions like the proposed Highway 401 tunnel expressway, which RCCAO is committed to supporting through its feasibility study.

These projects will not only alleviate traffic congestion but also create thousands of high-paying construction jobs, spur economic activity, and improve the lives of millions across the GTHA.

RCCAO also commends the government’s focus on housing-enabling water infrastructure, with investments that support essential water and wastewater systems across Ontario. This funding will provide communities with the infrastructure needed to build more homes, fostering housing growth and economic development.

“As we look to accommodate future growth, investments in critical water and wastewater infrastructure are essential to unlocking housing opportunities and meeting the demands of a growing population,” added Todorova.

Furthermore, RCCAO applauds Ontario’s continued focus on skilled trades training to ensure the province has the workforce necessary to build critical infrastructure now and for the long term.

With Ontario’s ongoing infrastructure investments, RCCAO looks forward to continued collaboration with the government to build a strong, resilient future for the province.

RCCAO Executive Director Nadia Todorova is available for interviews.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 61 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers. Learn more about RCCAO’s work at www.rccao.com.

