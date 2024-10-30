Limited- time Only: HTX Boosts APYs of Flexible Earn Products for 13 Top Crypto Assets

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading crypto exchange HTX announced a limited-time boost to the interest rates of its Flexible Earn products for 13 major crypto assets starting from October 29, 2024.This latest update, following recent enhancements to the Earn products, is part of HTX's ongoing effort to expand user earnings opportunities and diversify investment options.

Prioritizing Leading Assets: Up to 700% APY Increase for Flexible Products

This update highlights the profitability boost of 11 popular Proof-of-Stake (PoS) crypto assets, including ETH, TRX, DOT, TON, SOL, ATOM, CSPR, POL, NEAR, ADA, and EOS. Notably, the APY for ETH subscriptions beyond the 0.2 ETH threshold has risen from 1.25% to 3%, while TRX has leapt from a meager 0.5% APY to a lucrative 4% APY for holdings exceeding 3,000 TRX.. The rate for SOL has increased from 1.2% to 6%, and ATOM has jumped from 1.5% to 12%. These adjustments place HTX's Flexible products for the mainstream assets among the highest rates in the market, even rivaling on-chain staking yields.

Additionally, interest rates for two popular stablecoins, USDT and USDC, have also increased. USDT holdings beyond the 1,000 USDT tier now earn 4% interest per year, up from 2.25%, while the USDC rate has climbed from 1.1% to 4%. This means users can earn higher returns simply by holding their assets, maximizing capital efficiency.

For more details on the new rates, visit HTX Website

Continuous Flexible Product Enhancements Aim to Optimize User Experience

HTX has recently rolled out a series of major enhancements to its Flexible Earn products, designed to strengthen product functionality and elevate the user experience. These enhancements feature hourly interest calculations, instant earnings upon subscription, fast arrival of redeemed assets, and automatic interest reinvestment. Additionally, Flexible products boast robust risk management to ensure asset security, allowing users to deposit and withdraw assets at any time.

As a vital component of exchange services, flexible investment products have long been a focus for HTX. Through product enhancements and interest rate increases, these products have gained market competitiveness. Users can benefit from both stable earnings and the flexibility to shift between trading and yield-earning as desired. Moreover, by directing funds into the Flexible products, users not only benefit from these attractive returns, but also contribute to a more liquid and efficient crypto market, ultimately fueling the industry's long-term growth.

HTX is dedicated to enhancing its asset growth services and providing users with an ever-expanding range of financial opportunities. Adhering to its user-first philosophy, HTX is set to present continuous product upgrades with innovation, offering users richer investment opportunities to appreciate their support.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, we harbor global capabilities that enable us to provide users with safe and reliable services.

Our growth strategy - "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance", underpins our commitment to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

