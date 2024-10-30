AppFolio Unleashes Realm-X AI Capabilities, Previews FolioSpace, and Unveils Cutting-Edge Property Management Solutions at FUTURE 2024

AppFolio Realm-X saves property managers over 10 hours of work per week and transforms the resident experience

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today concludes FUTURE: The Real Estate Conference by AppFolio, capping off three days of industry-leading innovation and customer impact. During the conference, AppFolio announced the general availability of its embedded generative AI AppFolio Realm-X capabilities to its customers. Attendees also explored innovations in automating property operations, student and affordable housing, and resident experience, while connecting with industry leaders and discovering new solutions to transform their team's productivity, elevate the resident experience, and increase performance.

AppFolio Realm-X Revolutionizes Property Management

Since its beta launch in June, Realm-X’s AI-powered solutions have created significant value for property managers, enabling them to automate routine tasks, streamline communication, and enable property managers to focus on improving performance. On average, Realm-X users save over 10 hours per week on tasks on their to-do lists. And in the last 30 days, customers have sent almost half a million Realm-X-generated messages, saving 26 seconds on average compared to a message composed without its help — equivalent to three full work weeks every year.

Realm-X Assistant is a modern co-pilot experience that handles ad hoc tasks like generating reports, managing vendor interactions, and drafting personalized emails and text messages for streamlined communication.

“The impact of Realm-X on our day-to-day operations has been remarkable. What used to take my team over 18 hours weekly—manually combing through data and responding to resident communications—now feels effortless, like we’ve been handed a magic wand," said Maliyah Williams, Property Operations Specialist at Fairlawn. "It’s given us more time to focus on what truly matters—enhancing the resident experience and driving our business forward."

AppFolio Realm-X Assistant and Messages are now available to all customers, and Realm-X Flows is available to customers on AppFolio Property Manager Plus and Max plans.

FolioSpace Is About to Transform the Resident Experience

Last week, AppFolio announced FolioSpace™, the next-generation resident experience that redefines how property managers and residents connect throughout the entire resident journey. FolioSpace will enable AppFolio’s 20,000 property management customers to create a unified and elevated experience for the millions of residents they serve — from application through renewal. Learn more about FolioSpace .

Additional Innovations Unveiled at FUTURE

AppFolio introduced a host of key product innovations designed to streamline property management operations and enhance flexibility for customers managing mixed portfolios. These new features provide property managers with enhanced tools to improve efficiency, drive revenue, and better serve residents.

For accounting, the new Bill Approval Flows process allows customizable workflows for approvals based on vendor type, GL account, or amount. Additionally, the Budgeting Leasing Assumptions tool helps users input projected leasing metrics to better inform property budgets.

process allows customizable workflows for approvals based on vendor type, GL account, or amount. Additionally, the tool helps users input projected leasing metrics to better inform property budgets. In maintenance, Smart Maintenance Billing empowers in-house maintenance teams to improve profitability, save hours of manual work, and ensure consistency. Smart Maintenance Scheduling reduces the hassle of coordinating maintenance technicians through integrated scheduling features, enhancing operational efficiency and boosting profitability.

empowers in-house maintenance teams to improve profitability, save hours of manual work, and ensure consistency. reduces the hassle of coordinating maintenance technicians through integrated scheduling features, enhancing operational efficiency and boosting profitability. For leasing management, Box Score Report provides at-a-glance visibility into leasing and occupancy activity across unit types, properties, and portfolios, so managers can identify areas of friction and make smarter performance optimization decisions.

provides at-a-glance visibility into leasing and occupancy activity across unit types, properties, and portfolios, so managers can identify areas of friction and make smarter performance optimization decisions. Within student housing, Flexible Leasing capabilities, announced earlier this year, enable operators to lease by the bed or for groups (joint & several), allowing them to fill vacancies during pre-leasing. For affordable housing, Waitlist facilitates oversight of critical waitlist requirements and key application details in Property Manager, essential for managing HUD units.

facilitates oversight of critical waitlist requirements and key application details in Property Manager, essential for managing HUD units. In reporting and budgeting, Modern Reports Interface makes it easier to customize, analyze, and share data reports – ranging from standard features, such as sorting, multi-sorting and row filters, to advanced features, such as pivot tables and charts, available with Plus and Max plans. All new customers will gain access to this feature during FUTURE.

makes it easier to customize, analyze, and share data reports – ranging from standard features, such as sorting, multi-sorting and row filters, to advanced features, such as pivot tables and charts, available with Plus and Max plans. All new customers will gain access to this feature during FUTURE. With the rise of fraud cases, Document Verification detects content tampering and tests the authenticity of the pay stubs applicants submit. Additionally, ID Verification authenticates an applicant's identity in real time.

During FUTURE, nearly 2,000 attendees gathered to feel confident in the future, better their business, and be inspired by transformative keynotes from New York Times #1 Best-Selling Author Daniel Pink and Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings. To watch a replay of the opening mainstage session click here .

“Our FUTURE conference has been an incredible journey, bringing together the most forward-thinking leaders in real estate,” said Lisa Horner, SVP of Marketing at AppFolio. "From our immersive training and certification sessions to insightful presentations from our AppFolio Stack Partners, we've seen firsthand how innovation is shaping the industry today. We're deeply grateful to our long-time customers, our Customer Advisory Board, and industry advocates like NAA, NMHC, and IREM for making this event unforgettable. Together, we're not just envisioning the future of real estate—we're building it."

About AppFolio

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

