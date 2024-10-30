New Survey Reveals Butter as the Key to Elevating Classic Thanksgiving Side Dishes

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Thanksgiving approaches, Danish Creamery , the maker of America’s award-winning European style butter, has unveiled fresh insights into how Americans plan their holiday feasts and what they most love to eat. The survey results show that traditional foods are cherished and that butter is the common denominator that transforms them into must-have favorites on the Thanksgiving table.





Mashed potatoes, stuffing, and rolls emerged as the top dishes. While 74% of respondents stick to their trusted family recipes, 26% plan to add a new recipe this year, experimenting with fresh flavors and dishes. Either way, butter plays a key role in both the tried-and-true and the new.

“Thanksgiving is all about tradition, but that doesn’t mean you can’t add a little twist,” says Priya Kumar, VP of Marketing at Challenge Dairy Products. “Whether you’re keeping it classic with mashed potatoes or trying a new dessert, Danish Creamery European Style Butter adds that extra richness, making every dish even more delicious.”

Survey Highlights:

Butter’s Role in the Most Popular Dishes

According to respondents, mashed potatoes (38%), corn (15%), and rolls (12%) are the Thanksgiving sides that use the most butter. These favorites are staples for a reason, bringing comfort to the holiday table.

Top 10 Side Dishes on Social Media

Instagram hashtag counts reveal the most popular side dishes this Thanksgiving. Pumpkin pie took the top spot with 1.2 million hashtags, followed by stuffing (608,000) and cranberry sauce (183,000). Butter and buttered biscuits also made the list, securing their place as a holiday favorite with 37,700 hashtags.

Planning Ahead

Nearly a third (29%) of Thanksgiving hosts begin planning their menus a full month in advance, ensuring every dish is just right. Another 36% finalize their menus two to three weeks in advance, while 20% wait until the week before or just a few days before Thanksgiving.

About Danish Creamery:

Founded in the late 1800s by Danish immigrants in California, Danish Creamery has set the gold standard for European style butter made in America. Combining Old World craftsmanship with modern innovation, Danish Creamery butter is crafted to deliver the highest quality and rich flavor, making every Thanksgiving—and every meal—a little more special. For more information, visit DanishCreamery.com .

Statistics from an Omnibus online survey of 1,136 U.S. adults aged 18 and up, fielded from October 4 to 7, 2024, and from a hashtag survey conducted by Insider Monkey in September 2024.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/475f12a5-8c1c-4df4-a721-6c7be1f55723

Pumpkin Pie Pumpkin Pie with Danish Creamery Unsalted Butter

