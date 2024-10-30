“UNITED WAY BENEFIT FOR HURRICANE RELIEF” TO AIR SATURDAY, NOV. 2 ON CBS AND CMT

United Way Worldwide and Paramount Global Partner to Raise Critically Needed Funds For Relief and Recovery from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Performances and Special Appearances by Backstreet Boys, Billy Bob Thornton, Billy Burke, Blake Shelton, Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce, Cedric The Entertainer, Chris Janson, Clay Aiken, Cody Alan, Jackson Dean, JB SMOOVE, Jonathan McReynolds, Kelsea Ballerini, Max Thieriot, Nate Burleson, Stephen Colbert, Taye Diggs, Tyler Hubbard, Zac Brown Band and more

New York, NY and Alexandria, VA, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Way Worldwide (UWW) and Paramount Global together announce the UNITED WAY BENEFIT FOR HURRICANE RELIEF™, to air Saturday, Nov. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and CMT, and available to stream live on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME*.

The one-hour special will bring together some of the biggest names across music, television and entertainment to mobilize communities and raise critical funds for relief and recovery following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which caused an estimated $50 billion in damage. Proceeds from the special, taped Oct. 27 and 28 in Nashville, will support the hurricane relief and long-term recovery efforts and benefit individuals and families across southeastern U.S.

The UNITED WAY BENEFIT FOR HURRICANE RELIEF will include performances from Brittney Spencer, Chris Janson, Clay Aiken, Jonathan McReynolds and Tyler Hubbard with special messages and appearances by Backstreet Boys, Billy Bob Thornton, Billy Burke, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cedric The Entertainer, Cody Alan, Jackson Dean, JB SMOOVE, Kelsea Ballerini, Max Thieriot, Nate Burleson, Stephen Colbert, Taye Diggs, Zac Brown Band, alongside real life heroes Mark Starling and Tank Spencer and more.

“In times of crisis, United Way mobilizes the caring power of communities to help people in need,” said Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of UWW. “United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief is an opportunity to unite people to help the individuals and families impacted by the devastating hurricanes. Because united is the way to create long-term and lasting resiliency for individuals, families and communities.”

“United Way has a long-standing history of providing aid and hope to people before, during, and after crises,” said Byron V. Garrett, chief revenue officer at UWW. “United Way has deep roots and trusted relationships in the communities we serve, which enables us to effectively direct resources where they are needed most.”

“Paramount Global and its brands are proud to collaborate with United Way Worldwide on the UNITED WAY BENEFIT FOR HURRICANE RELIEF in reaching audiences across the U.S. to help those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton,” said Melissa C. Potter, executive director, Content for Change, Paramount Global and United Way Worldwide board of trustee. “I have seen firsthand how United Way rallies local leaders, cross-sector partners, and the community to aid people during times of crisis, and the resources raised by this benefit event will help those in need to recover and rebuild.”

In the last four years alone, United Way around the world have responded to more than 200 disasters, including droughts, water crises, hurricanes, fires and floods, and mobilized resources by facilitating more than $219 million in outside investments to support local needs.

UNITED WAY BENEFIT FOR HURRICANE RELIEF was created by Byron V. Garrett, chief revenue officer at United Way Worldwide, and Melissa C. Potter, executive director, content for change, Paramount Global. The special is produced by Black & Bespoke (executive producer, Myiea Coy), 5X Media (executive producers, Gil Goldschein and Maria Pepin), Digital Cinema Collective (executive producer, Aaron Cooke) and Berman Productions (executive producer, Al Berman) for CBS and CMT.

To learn more about the Benefit, go to www.unitedway.org/benefit .

About United Way Worldwide

United Way mobilizes communities to action so all can thrive. True to our founding spirit, whenever there is a need in our communities, United Way is there. We bring a comprehensive approach to every challenge, actively listening and responding to local needs. Our reach across tens of thousands of communities means we can share innovations and scale impact to improve lives around the world. From strengthening local resilience to advancing health, youth opportunity, and financial security, we’re working towards a future where every person in every community can reach their full potential. To learn more, visit www.unitedway.org .

About Black & Bespoke Inc.

Black & Bespoke Inc. is a dynamic, female-led production company committed to delivering top-tier content across a variety of platforms. Helmed by Emmy and PGA Award-winning producer Myiea Coy, the company excels in crafting captivating narratives and developing innovative content strategies for both traditional and digital media. With a strong emphasis on premium branded content and elevated storytelling, Black & Bespoke Inc. is dedicated to amplifying female voices and telling genre-spanning stories that resonate with global audiences. The company aims to set new benchmarks for excellence in content creation, continually pushing the boundaries of storytelling.

About 5X Media

5X Media is a Los Angeles, Cape Town and Madrid-based international production, talent management and distribution company uniquely positioned for the next generation of the entertainment and media business. 5X focuses on monetizing creative talent and IP, producing content and representing unique voices from around the world for all media platforms and audiences. Partners Gil Goldschein, Alon Shtruzman and Scott Einbinder are experienced media executives with a track record of building successful teams and companies in the U.S. and worldwide.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

***

CBS Press Contact:

Kate Fisher, khfisher@cbs.com

CMT Press Contact:

Ali Marszalkowski, ali.marszalkowski@paramount.com

United Way Worldwide Press Contact:

Kimberly Torguson, kimberly.torguson@uww.unitedway.org

Kim Torguson United Way Worldwide (703) 683-7872 Kimberly.torguson@uww.unitedway.org Kate Fisher CBS khfisher@cbs.com Ali Marszalkowski CMT ali.marszalkowski@paramount.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.