DigiKey Will Highlight Growth In Europe with New Product Offerings and Suppliers at electronica 2024

MUNICH, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, invites attendees to visit its booth, #B4.578, at electronica, Nov. 12-15, 2024, in Munich, Germany. DigiKey will highlight top products from leading suppliers, showcase technical capabilities and tools, and give away exciting prizes at the show.

At DigiKey’s booth, the DigiKey Moment studio will host top suppliers, including Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Littelfuse, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments (TI) and others to showcase their new product introductions (NPIs) and product demos. DigiKey experts will also be available in a dedicated customer support and service area to assist with technical and customer support questions.

DigiKey’s booth brings the DigiKey experience to the electronica show floor, offering visitors the opportunity to pick packages with special giveaways. In addition, attendees can claim instant-win prizes at DigiKey’s popular slot machines. DigiKey will have several other spaces in Hall B4 that highlight innovative new products from top suppliers and invite attendees to stop by the DigiKey Café.

“We always look forward to attending electronica and connecting with engineers, designers, students and colleagues from around the world,” said Dave Doherty, president at DigiKey. “DigiKey is proud to be a part of electronica’s history in the region and bring the breadth and depth of DigiKey’s portfolio to attendees. EMEA continues to be an important growth area for DigiKey. We’re consistently enhancing our supplier and product portfolio to serve growing markets here, including the automotive and industrial industries.”

For more information about DigiKey’s products, tools and resources in Europe, please visit the DigiKey website.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.9 million components from over 3,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Editorial Contact

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fed4b088-c071-40c8-b963-d801e42c713f

electronica 2024 Stop by DigiKey’s booth #B4.578 at electronica to see new product demonstrations, receive expert technical support and win prizes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.