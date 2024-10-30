Dynacare4Diabetes Returns with Free Diabetes Testing for Greater Toronto Area Residents

Campaign to Provide Free Diagnostic Testing for Communities at High Risk of Developing Type 2 Diabetes

Brampton, Ont., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacare, a Labcorp subsidiary and one of Canada’s leading health and wellness solutions providers, and Diabetes Canada are teaming up for the fourth consecutive year to host the #Dynacare4Diabetes campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the risk factors of Type 2 diabetes and provide free testing for people in communities that are most at risk across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

According to Diabetes Canada, approximately 4 million Canadians currently live with Type 2 diabetes, in addition to an estimated 1.7 million people who are unaware they have it. Diagnosis is the first step to managing the disease, which can include lifestyle changes and, in some cases, medication.

Dynacare will offer free A1C tests between Nov. 1 and Dec. 6, 2024, at Dynacare mobile community clinics and at all Dynacare Laboratory Health Services Centre (LHSC) locations across the GTA. A1C blood tests measure average blood sugar levels over 3 months and are often used to diagnose and manage prediabetes and diabetes.

“Dynacare is passionate about promoting community wellness, including for individuals in high-risk communities that have historically been overlooked. During this campaign, our mobile testing clinics will provide convenient access to free diabetes testing for everyone,” says Vito Ciciretto, CEO of Dynacare. “Over the past three years, our #Dynacare4Diabetes campaigns have successfully administered over 200,000 A1C tests, 70% of which returned abnormal results that required medical follow-up.”

#Dynacare4Diabetes urges people to act by first assessing their risk factors for developing Type 2 diabetes with a quick online quiz. Individuals who are of African, Arab, Asian, Hispanic, Indigenous or South-Asian descent are at a greater risk, and those with one or more risk factors or who are experiencing symptoms are encouraged to consult their doctor about getting an A1C blood test.

To encourage participation, Dynacare will donate 50 cents for every participant in the program to Diabetes Canada, up to a total of $25,000.

Dynacare will be offering the following special mobile A1C testing clinics this year:

Sunday, November 3rd

10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

APC Ministries

1920 Notion Road, Pickering

Friday, November 8th

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Brampton City Hall

2 Wellington Street West, Brampton

Saturday, November 16th

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Munsee-Delaware Nation Community Centre

533 Thomigo Rd., Muncey

Wednesday, November 27th

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Brampton Islamic Centre

6 Lowry Drive, Brampton

Keep up to date with #Dynacare4Diabetes by visiting our social media pages: Facebook, X , Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information on Dynacare mobile clinic and LHSC locations, visit Dynacare.ca.





-30-

About Dynacare

Dynacare, a Labcorp company, is committed to being Canada’s health and wellness solutions leader. Quality care is at the heart of everything we do. We are continually developing innovative programs and services to positively impact the lives of Canadians and help healthcare providers deliver the best care possible. This includes our specialized testing, convenient home care services, and Dynacare Plus, an easy-to-use online portal where individuals can understand their lab test results and manage their health.

In addition to offering the largest and most advanced menu of diagnostic and screening tests in Canada, Dynacare supports physicians in making more confident diagnoses and clinical decisions. Dynacare Genetics and Specialty Services is shaping the future by bringing advances in medical laboratory testing and innovative services to clinicians and the healthcare industry. Through Dynacare Insurance Solutions we provide fast accurate medical evidence to the insurance industry, and we are helping improve the health and safety of employees through workplace testing and wellness programs with Dynacare Workplace.

For more information please contact:

Dynacare Corporate Communications

corporatecommunications@dynacare.ca

Corporate Communications Dynacare bernhardtm@dynacare.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.