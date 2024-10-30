Alignment Health Plan Named a “Best” Medicare Advantage Insurer in Arizona by U.S. News & World Report

First U.S. News recognition for Arizona plan since entering the state in 2022, highlighting commitment to high-quality care for seniors

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Health, has been named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage (MA) Honor Roll in Arizona. With 149 MA plans offered in Arizona, Alignment is one of only five insurers in the state to earn the “Best” ranking badge , which recognizes insurers with a U.S. News rating above 3.8 on a 5-point scale.1

To calculate its 2025 rankings, U.S. News & World Report consulted with Medicare experts to identify more than 30 quality measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and assigned each measure a weight reflecting its relevance to consumers. The results for a provider's plans were averaged together, with greater weight assigned to plans having the highest enrollments.

“It’s an honor to be named one of Arizona’s ‘Best’ Medicare Advantage insurers by U.S. News & World Report,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO of Alignment Health Plan and president, markets of Alignment Health. “Since we first began offering plans in the state, our mission has been to put seniors first by providing top-quality, personalized care. The recognition reinforces our dedication to that mission as we strive to deliver the highest level of care to our members.”

Alignment entered Arizona in 2022 and is now available to more than 1 million Medicare-eligible seniors in Maricopa, Pima and Santa Cruz counties.2 Seniors who enroll with Alignment during the annual enrollment period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7) will also have access to the company’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge for health-related questions, scheduling medical appointments and arranging transportation at no additional cost.

In Arizona, Alignment is offering five HMO and special needs plan options for 2025. Key highlights include:

The ONE + Walgreens (HMO) plan offers $0 premiums and the ability to use a monthly over-the-counter (OTC) allowance at Walgreens or online through a mail-order provider.

Chronic condition special needs plans (C-SNPs) for members with qualifying chronic heart conditions and diabetes, offering monthly allowances for groceries, utilities, and home safety and OTC items.

In addition to Arizona, Alignment offers a diverse range of 2025 product offerings, benefits and services in select counties in California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. To learn more, visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com.

1 Best Medicare Advantage Plans in Arizona 2025

2 1,045,224 as of October 2024, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment Data, October 2024 MA State/County Penetration

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

