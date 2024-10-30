Enlitic, Inc. Joins ‘Radiology Reimagined’ Demonstration at RSNA 2024

Collaborative effort highlights integration of AI into radiology workflow

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlitic announced today that it will take part in “Radiology Reimagined: AI, innovation and interoperability in practice” to be held Dec. 1 - 4 at the 110th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA 2024), the world’s leading annual medical imaging forum, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

“Radiology Reimagined: AI, innovation and interoperability in practice” formerly known as “Imaging AI in Practice,” features a demonstration of new AI technologies and integration standards needed to embed AI into the diagnostic radiology workflow. The interactive exhibit will enable attendees to determine what is possible, identify the right questions to ask, and learn how to introduce and scale AI into their radiology practices.

This year’s demonstration features 25 products from 20 vendor partners, each demonstrating cutting-edge use cases across various subspecialties such as neurology, prostate imaging, ambulatory care, obstetric imaging and radiology-pathology correlation. Using real-world clinical scenarios and interoperability standards, vendors will walk RSNA 2024 meeting attendees through the exhibit to experience new tools and practice enhancements enabled by AI.

The demos will spotlight the newest interoperability and integration standards, including Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) AI Results & Integrated Real-time Applications (IHE AIR and IHE IRA profiles), CDS Hooks, HL7 FHIR and HL7 FHIRcast, among others. Semantic standards such as RSNA Common Data Elements (CDEs) and Radiology Lexicon (RadLex) will also play a pivotal role in showcasing the demo’s capabilities.

Each demonstration follows a fictional patient through a clinical scenario involving both emergent and long-term care and highlights many steps in the radiology workflow where AI can assist the radiologist and improve the efficiency and quality of care.

Enlitic will demonstrate its data standardization technologies, ingesting data from the modality, ensuring the data is correct, complete and consistent, and then relabeling the study and series description according to the RadLex ontology so that the study can accurately make its way through the rest of the workflow.

“Participating in these demonstrations is a way for Enlitic to interact with real companies that we encounter in the hospital setting while also demonstrating real technology in a clinical use case,” said Greg Girard, Vice President of Product.

Radiology Reimagined: AI, innovation and interoperability in practice will be presented Sunday, Dec. 1 to Wednesday, Dec. 4 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT) at RSNA 2024, McCormick Place, South Hall A, Level 3 – AI Showcase – Booth 5104.

For more information on RSNA 2024 or to register, visit RSNA.org/annual-meeting .

ABOUT ENLITIC

At Enlitic, we empower healthcare systems to enhance the quality of their medical imaging data using the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Enlitic has developed an intelligent data framework that powers radiology workflows, orchestrates data between systems, and enables greater comprehension of what information resides in archives thereby unlocking new revenue opportunities, generating cost-savings, and improving healthcare delivery. Enlitic enables providers to realize value from decades of stored data.

