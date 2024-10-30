IntelliTrans Appoints Mayank Sharma as Chief Product Officer to Drive Product Innovation

24 Years of expertise in building and scaling Data-Driven Products, delivering world-class user experience to customers

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , a global leader in multimodal transportation management solutions, has named Mayank Sharma as its new Chief Product Officer. In this role, Sharma will drive product strategy and direction, guiding the development and improvement of IntelliTrans’ product lineup to deliver smarter, simpler solutions for customers. With over 20 years of experience in product innovation and leading global teams, he brings forward-looking insights into the company’s growth and commitment to making complex logistics easier.

Sharma has a strong background in creating innovative products across different sectors. Most recently, he led the launch of a top-rated dash camera and safety solution at Teletrac Navman, which helped transportation customers improve safety and efficiency. He also worked on strategic partnerships to develop solutions for customers transitioning their truck fleets to cleaner energy options like electric, hydrogen, and CNG/RNG, supporting their shift towards sustainability.

“We are excited to welcome Mayank to the IntelliTrans team,” said Chad Raube, President and CEO of IntelliTrans. “His vast experience in product management and innovation will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our product portfolio. Mayank’s unique approach to developing market-leading solutions, commercial focus, and fostering agile teams will help propel IntelliTrans forward in achieving our long-term goals.”

“I’m thrilled to join the IntelliTrans team and work on delivering high-value solutions that address the real-world challenges our clients face in their supply chains,” said Sharma. “I see a great opportunity to use emerging technologies to make our products smarter and more user-friendly, simplifying how our customers manage their operations. I look forward to enhancing the overall experience for IntelliTrans customers and driving innovation in our product suite.”

Sharma holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and has multiple advanced degrees in Engineering, Design, and Anthropology. This diverse educational background gives him a well-rounded approach to product development and leadership.

By bringing Sharma on board, IntelliTrans reinforces its dedication to product innovation and growth. The company remains focused on enhancing its multimodal SaaS-based TMS solution, making logistics operations more streamlined, visible, and efficient for its global customers.

