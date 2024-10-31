AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak at SFSCON 2024

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that chair benny Vasquez will provide an update on the latest AlmaLinux developments during The South Tyrol Free Software Conference (SFSCON), taking place November 8-9 at the NOI Techpark in Bolzano, Italy.At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8, Vasquez will present, “AlmaLinux in Brief,” where she’s slated to summarize 20 years of context and 4 years of growth in just minutes by highlighting the major points that brought AlmaLinux to the world, how the project has adjusted for each challenge along the way, and what they’re planning next session as an opportunity to share what’s new. For more information, visit: https://www.sfscon.it/talks/almalinux-in-brief/ Additionally, at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, Vasquez will present her views on, “Building A No-Drama Community,” pulling from 15+ years of experience in community building and focusing on how the AlmaLinux project has chosen to foster a positive, drama-free community in the Linux ecosystem. For more information, visit: https://www.sfscon.it/talks/building-a-no-drama-community/ "AlmaLinux exemplifies the best of Free Software collaboration, providing a reliable and secure enterprise-grade Linux distribution,” said Patrick Ohnewein, Head of Tech Transfer Digital at NOI Techpark. “Their commitment to the community and innovation is inspiring. We're honored to have benny Vasquez share her insights at SFSCON, where attendees can learn about the latest trends in digital infrastructures and discover how Software Freedom can drive business success.”With experience managing commercial and open source communities, developers, and high-performance teams at places like LiquidWeb, cPanel, Progress, and most recently Microsoft, Vazques showcases a successful track record across product management, and business strategy – serving as a leading voice in the world of community-driven software. To request a meeting with Vasquez, email hello@almalinux.org. Attendees can also meet with Vasquez on Friday, November 8 at 3:20 p.m. in Crane Hall during the AlmaLinux Birds of a Feather (BOF) session For detailed information on SFSCON 2024, visit https://www.sfscon.it/ About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors, and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

