Assistant Secretary of the Navy Emphasizes National Call to Maritime Service and Education During Visit to California

Each institution is essential to promoting the National Call to Maritime Service by building the Department of the Navy’s civilian maritime workforce and enhancing the Navy’s warfighting capability by equipping service members through education opportunities.

“Our Navy is committed to building a diverse warfighting team of not only Sailors and Marines, but also talented civilians to bolster warfighting capabilities across the Department of the Navy that operates around the globe,” said Parker. “This begins by seeking motivated students who take interest in maritime service, in or out of uniform.”

Mr. Parker began the trip by visiting Cal State Maritime Academy and highlighting the opportunity for maritime service at a pivotal point in their education. The school offers a unique pathway to maritime service and underscores the importance of U.S. Maritime Heritage, Military Sealift Command and Military to Mariner transition.

The visit comes at a fundamental time as the Department of the Navy seeks to encourage civilian commitment to the maritime service. The Navy aims to educate Americans on the careers available to them across a broad range of industries and government agencies that directly support the United States global standing as a maritime nation.

Mr. Parker also visited the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) highlighting the school’s recent successes and progress implementing the Secretary of the Navy’s Naval Education Strategy, such as the efforts modernizing education programs, and enhancing partnerships. One example of the Department taking action to implement the Secretary of the Navy’s guidance is the Department’s Naval Innovation Center at NPS, which is a collaborative academic facility, applied research, and innovation capability that will bring industry, academia, and the Department together to develop technological talent throughout the total Naval Force and accelerate the creation of relevant defense solutions at speed and scale. The Naval Innovation Center at NPS will provide a venue for NPS

students and faculty to further hone innovative research and an intellectual edge that will permeate the fleet.

The trip culminated with a visit to the Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation at Stanford University. In a partnership with the Office of Naval Research, the center features a network of national security professionals, all dedicated to mentoring and nurturing the future generation of leaders.

Education is a critical warfighter enabler and the Department of the Navy is committed to providing a range of learning opportunities for service members and the Department’s civilian workforce across the fleet.