Attorney General Jackley Praises U.S. Supreme Court For Virginia Election Integrity Decision

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley praises today’s (Wednesday’s) decision by the United States Supreme Court to allow Virginia to remove non-citizens from its voter rolls.

“This decision is about election integrity and the rule of law,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Court’s decision reaffirms that you must be a citizen of the United States to exercise the right to vote.”

Attorney General Jackley was among 25 Attorneys Generals who had filed an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to halt a lower court’s decision to reinstate potential non-citizens to the state’s voter rolls.

Other Attorneys Generals involved in the amicus brief are from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

