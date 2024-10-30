FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

DDOT Launches 2024-25 Tree Planting Season

(Washington, DC) —Today, The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the launch of the 2024-2025 tree planting season with plans to plant several thousand trees across the District to replace those dead or diseased as well as to increase the District’s tree canopy.

“Increasing our tree canopy is essential for fostering a healthier, more vibrant urban ecosystem,” said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “Each new tree we plant not only beautifies our neighborhoods but also plays a critical role in enhancing air quality and mitigating urban heat. Our commitment to reaching a 40% tree canopy by 2032 reflects our dedication to creating a sustainable environment for both residents and visitors to the District alike.”

DDOT’s Urban Forestry Division’s annual planting program begins every October and runs through May where arborists work to fill public tree space with a new tree that is chosen based on arboriculture best practices, existing diversity of trees in the neighborhood, and the climate vulnerability of each tree species. This year, DDOT hopes to plant more than 8,000 trees across all eight wards. So far this October, DDOT’s Urban Forestry Division has planted nearly 300 trees to start the season. DDOT’s goal is to increase DC’s tree canopy to 40% by 2032 up from the current 37%.

To get involved in the year’s tree-planting season, please consider the following options:

Request a new tree on your street, city park, or recreation center using by texting 311, calling 311, or using the online portal: 311.dc.gov.

For a new yard tree, review the RiverSmart Homes Program with DOEE and Casey Trees. Residents who have already planted a tree at home may be eligible for a rebate through the RiverSmart Homes Program

Eager to help support newly planted District trees? Check out our tree watering app to find newly-planted trees on your street. Urban Forestry has a new website where you can find maps, apps, and activities to learn about trees in your neighborhood and across all eight wards.

To learn what trees will be planted on what streets, please visit DDOT’s tree planting map. To learn more about the type of trees DDOT plants, please visit District’s Diverse Canopy Map. For more information about DDOT’s Urban Forestry program, please visit trees.ddot.dc.gov.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.