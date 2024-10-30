Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,106 in the last 365 days.

Recreational harvest of hogfish closes in waters of the Atlantic/Florida Keys starting Nov. 1

Hogfish recreational harvest will close in state and federal waters off the east coast of Florida and the Florida Keys starting Nov. 1. This closure includes all state and federal waters south of Cape Sable, which is on the Gulf side of Florida, and up the Atlantic coast to the Florida/Georgia state line. The recreational harvest season of Florida hogfish in state and federal waters of the Atlantic and the Florida Keys is open from May 1 through Oct. 31.

Recreational harvest remains open in state and federal waters north of Cape Sable in the Gulf. If you plan to fish for hogfish anywhere in Florida state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS. Sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler today and manage your licenses at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

For current recreational hogfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Hogfish.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Recreational harvest of hogfish closes in waters of the Atlantic/Florida Keys starting Nov. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more