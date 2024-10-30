Submit Release
Governor Ivey Applauds Federal Indictment of Two Sudanese Nationals After Their Involvement in Spring Cyberattack on Alabama

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday applauded the federal indictment of two Sudanese nationals after their involvement in a cyberattack on Alabama, as well as hospitals, government facilities and other critical infrastructure around the world. A federal grand jury indictment unsealed earlier this month charges these two individuals with operating and controlling Anonymous Sudan, an online cybercriminal group responsible for tens of thousands of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

“Criminal activity of any kind, including that coming from outside of our state, will not be tolerated in Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “I am thankful for the quick action of our Office of Information Technology, and I applaud the indictment of these individuals responsible for this attempt to disrupt state government and many other operations around the world. Any individual or organization who attempts to harm our state, our citizens or our way of life will be subject to prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

In March, several Alabama state government websites were subject to a DDoS attack. Immediately upon discovering a cyber event was underway, the state responded quickly and decisively to ensure no access or damage occurred to the state’s network, resources and data, or infrastructure. While this indictment is an allegation of criminal activity and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty, these two individuals will face statutory maximum sentences ranging from five years to life in federal prison, if convicted of all charges.

“We will always do what is required to protect everyone who calls Alabama home,” added Governor Ivey.

Additional information can be found here.

###

