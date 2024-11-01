GenTwo Officially Launches UK Operations, Bringing Innovative Assetization Platform to London

GenTwo, the Swiss fintech revolutionizing investment through ‘Assetization’, announced the official launch of its UK office.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenTwo, the Swiss fintech revolutionizing investment through ‘Assetization’, today announced the official launch of its UK office following a successful event at the Swiss Embassy in London on 29 October.

The expansion into the UK market marks a significant milestone in GenTwo's global growth strategy, providing access to one of the world's leading financial hubs. The UK, with its robust financial services sector and London's position as a global financial center, presents an ideal environment for GenTwo to introduce its innovative Assetization technology.

"The UK launch is a pivotal moment for GenTwo," said Philippe A. Naegeli, CEO and Co-founder of GenTwo. "London's dynamic financial ecosystem, combined with the UK's forward-thinking approach to fintech innovation, makes it the perfect springboard for our international expansion. We're excited to bring our Assetization Platform to UK-based banks, asset managers, and financial intermediaries, helping them unlock new opportunities in both traditional and non-bankable assets."

GenTwo is unique in its technological approach to financial engineering, enabling clients to turn any asset—from traditional investments to alternative and digital assets—into bankable financial products. Unlike traditional platforms, GenTwo’s technology is fast, cost-effective, and highly flexible, offering complete transparency and operational efficiency.

It allows financial intermediaries to easily create customized investment products, without the usual limitations imposed by legacy structures, enabling them to access untapped markets and asset classes. Since its founding in 2018, the company has worked with over 300 clients and partners in 28 countries to issue more than 1,400 products with a total volume exceeding USD 5 billion.

GenTwo’s offering is based on two pillars. With its GenTwo Pro solution, asset managers can turn any asset or strategy into a bankable product in just a few clicks using their dedicated issuer. Meanwhile, GenTwo Pro for Banks—the world’s first Swiss-based platform for bankable Actively Managed Certificates (AMCs)—allows banks to quickly create and issue AMCs on all liquid or digital assets. Since its inception, GenTwo has worked with over 300 clients in 26 countries to issue more than 1,400 products, with a total volume exceeding USD 5 billion.

Goran Gusic, Head of UK for GenTwo, commented on the launch: "The UK market, with its deep pool of financial expertise and innovative spirit, is ripe for the kind of disruption GenTwo offers. Our platform addresses a crucial need in the market - the ability to quickly and efficiently transform a wide range of assets into bankable products. We're already seeing strong interest from UK-based financial institutions looking to expand their product offerings and tap into the estimated USD 78 trillion held in non-bankable assets globally."

The company's UK office will serve as a hub for its operations in the country, supporting clients and partners with local expertise while leveraging the robust Swiss-based infrastructure that has fueled GenTwo's success to date.

GenTwo's expansion into the UK is part of a broader global growth strategy, with plans to enter the US market in 2025. The company's innovative approach and its focus on expanding the investment universe align well with the UK's ambitions to maintain its status as a leading global financial center post-Brexit.

