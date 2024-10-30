Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Honors Recent Graduates

On September 16, 2024, the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court celebrated the graduation of James and Rhory at the Saline County Courthouse in Wilbur. Judge David Bargen presided over the ceremony, honoring this significant achievement with family and friends of the graduates.

The ceremony commemorates the culmination of an intensive program involving comprehensive supervision and complete accountability for Drug Court graduates. Drug Court entails a minimum 20-month commitment during which participants acquire the skills necessary to lead successful lives free from drugs and alcohol.

For more of the story from the Wilbur Republican go to: https://www.wilber-republican.com/stories/two-graduates-celebrate-sobriety-renewed-life-through-drug-court,122880?

Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. In addition, the court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Chris Reece, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-821-7114 Email: christina.reece@nejudicial.gov

Photo L to R: Graduate James, Judge David Bargen, and graduate Rhory.

Picture Courtesy of Wilbur Republican.