Governor, First Lady to welcome Halloween trick-or-treaters at Governor’s Residence with tourism theme

Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum will welcome Halloween trick-or-treaters on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Governor’s Residence, continuing a long-standing tradition.

Children and accompanying adults are invited to come to the east entrance of the residence between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Parking is available in the Capitol mall loop. The residence is in the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck.

This year’s theme for Halloween at the Governor’s Residence is tourism. Displays featuring North Dakota destinations will provide an interactive experience for children.