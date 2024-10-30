EHang and Civil Aviation Flight University of China Form Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop Professional Talents and Vocational Training for Large Civil Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with the Civil Aviation Flight University of China (the “CAFUC”). Building upon the CAFUC’s extensive expertise in civil aviation education, research, and talent development, the two parties will collaborate on cultivating skilled personnel, including operators and maintenance staffs for EHang’s pilotless electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, and their training for personnel licenses and operational supervision. This partnership aims to address the surging demand for talents in the low-altitude economy and foster the sustainable, high-quality development of the civil unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) industry.





(Photo: The signing ceremony of EHang and the CAFUC)

During a briefing of the State Council Information Office of China on October 8, 2024, Chunlin Li, Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (“NDRC”), highlighted the booming low-altitude economy and the rising demand for UAV operators. It is estimated that China faces a talent shortage of up to 1 million in this field. The NDRC will continue enhancing job creation efforts and driving the development of strategic emerging industries such as the low-altitude economy and future industries.

The CAFUC, a university jointly built by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (the “CAAC”) and the government of Sichuan Province, is known as the “Cradle of Chinese Civil Aviation Pilots”. As one of the pioneering universities in China to open a major in UAV system engineering, the CAFUC has been an academic pioneer deeply involved in developing pilot licensing frameworks, formulating regulations and standards, and training practices for civil UAV operators.

EHang, a leader in the global civil UAV industry, recently obtained three airworthiness certificates from the CAAC for its EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL. The Company is actively assisting its clients worldwide in preparation for commercial operations, which includes training UAV operators and maintenance personnel, applying for Air Operator Certificate (“AOC” or “OC”), as well as designing and planning operational sites.

EHang, a leader in the global civil UAV industry, and the CAFUC, a national team of aviation talent cultivation, will jointly establish an innovative framework for industry-academia-research cooperation. Together, the CAFUC and EHang will launch a demonstration program for the license management of large civil UAV operators. Guided by the CAAC, the CAFUC and EHang aim to optimize licensing training and examination mechanisms. Both parties will also combine academic education and vocational training, enabling graduates to obtain both basic licenses for large UAVs and EH216-S operator licenses. This ensures a steady talent pipeline of eVTOL operational management professionals for EHang. The CAFUC and EHang also plan to explore setting up a training institution to address the industry’s talent gap by jointly offering operator and maintenance staff licenses for large civil UAVs. In the future, based on practical experience in commercial operations, EHang and the CAFUC will actively participate in the formulation of regulations and standards in the field of large civil UAVs under the leadership of the CAAC. They will also engage in multi-field and multi-level cooperation in science popularization, research, teaching, scientific research, and the transformation of results, jointly leading the development of the industry.

Qingru Tang, Vice President of the CAFUC, said, “The CAFUC has a comprehensive system to train urgently-needed talents in areas such as flight, operations, maintenance, flight management, and emergency response for the low-altitude economy. We will leverage our high-quality educational resources and extensive teaching experience to support EHang’s talent pool and research capabilities, offering students a platform for growth and advancing UAV technology and innovation for the low-altitude economy.”

Zhao Wang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang, stated, “A comprehensive ecosystem for safe operation of UAVs requires continuous investment in professional talent development, establishing a new civil aviation talent development system that meets industry needs. Our partnership with CAFUC will focus on improving industry awareness, professional knowledge, core skills, psychological quality, safety awareness, and policy understanding during the courses, and will develop a systematic, professional, and multi-dimensional talent cultivation program. Through systematic teaching at professional institutions, it will further solidify and enhance professionals' understanding safety systems for UAVs. As a trailblazer in the low-altitude economy, EHang will provide course instruction and technical support for UAVs, and work with the CAFUC to build a robust platform for industry-academic integration. Together, we will advance talent cultivation, license training, standard formulation, and innovative outcome transformation, to cultivate high-level talents with professional skills and innovative spirit in the field of large UAVs. This will also enable us to make sufficient preparations for the upcoming commercial operations of EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOLs and provide support for the rapid development of China's low-altitude economy and the global eVTOL industry.”

