311Literacy Launches The Great Reading Tournament to Inspire Young Readers

Students Across the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean to Log Reading Hours for Innovative Program Aimed at Bolstering Literacy, Biliteracy

PHILADELPHIA and MEXICO CITY, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 311Literacy and Little Bookmates are proud to announce the return of The Great Reading Tournament, a highly anticipated event that empowers students to achieve literacy and biliteracy. Taking place from November 1st through 23rd, this new tournament has more than 15,000 registered students in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean. Thousands of students from towns and schools across the Americas, including more than in 38 cities in Mexico, now have the opportunity to participate, broadening their horizons through this enriching experience.

“We are thrilled to kick off the next Great Reading Tournament this week to inspire young readers and help create a lifelong habit,” said Ariadna Trapote, founder of 311Literacy. “We can’t wait to build on the success of our inaugural Tournament, held last March, which reached more than 5,000 children, who read 20,000 books for 700,000 minutes. More than 15% of participants continued to read independently after the tournament ended, showcasing the impact of this innovative program.”

The Tournament officially launches November 1, when students begin logging reading minutes to determine who tallies the most reading minutes. Designed to ignite a passion for reading in both English and Spanish, The Great Reading Tournament helps children of all backgrounds to strengthen their language skills through friendly competition. By incorporating bilingual books and interactive reading challenges, the event encourages students to master literacy and biliteracy, key tools for academic success and future opportunities.

Canva is delighted to support The Great Reading Tournament with digital gift certificates. “Reading is the gateway to endless possibilities,” they stated, “and Canva provides thousands of ways to use those creative passions that reading inspires.”

Sonia Gaspar, Directora General of Proeducación, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to have our students participate in The Great Reading Tournament! This event not only fosters a love for reading but also empowers our students to showcase their talents and creativity. We believe that engaging in such activities cultivates a lifelong passion for learning and inspires them to reach new heights.”

Madonna, a student from Evanston, IL, shared her experience from the last Reading Tournament: "It was so motivating working with my classmates and encouraging each other to reach our goal. It was an amazing experience reading a variety of books."

From November 1 through November 23, students between the ages of 6 and 15, who have been registered by teachers at public and private schools in both regions, will work to record the most reading minutes. The Tournament will leverage the LightSail Literacy Solution to record and tally each participant's minutes read. The robust LightSail platform offers more than 10,000 digital titles in English and Spanish to choose from. With thousands of books available online, the tournament offers access to a wide variety of texts, recording each minute that students spend reading. This allows participants to effortlessly monitor their progress and compete to win prizes based on who logs the most time reading.

311Literacy's mission is to break barriers and create equal opportunities for children and families by promoting literacy and bilingual education. The organization believes that every child should have the opportunity to become fluent in English and their native language, enhancing their cognitive development, cultural understanding, and community engagement. Through The Great Reading Tournament, 311Literacy strives to instill confidence, improve reading proficiency, and build a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

For more information about The Great Reading Tournament, please visit www.311Literacy.com or contact info@311Literacy.com.

About 311 Literacy

311Literacy is dedicated to empowering communities through bilingual education. By providing innovative literacy programs and resources, the organization helps children achieve reading fluency in both English and Spanish, promoting a more inclusive, multilingual society.

Media Contact:

info@311literacy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.