Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: October 30, 2024 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed Highway Rehabilitation Project on State Route 5 in Erie County Open House Set for Thursday, November 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Brant Town Hall The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Thursday, November 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. pertaining to a proposed highway rehabilitation project scheduled to begin next summer. The project will improve traffic flow, improve accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists, and enhance safety on the State Route 5 corridor from the intersection at State Route 249/Commercial Street/Lotus Point Road to Kennedy Avenue in the Village of Farnham and Towns of Brant and Evans in Erie County. The informal, open house meeting will be held at Brant Town Hall, located at 1272 Brant North Collins Road in the Town of Brant. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation will be made. The project proposes to mill and overlay State Route 5 modifying the existing 4-lane section to a 3-lane section with two-way center turn lane and standard 8 foot shoulders from the intersection of State Route 249/Commercial Street/Lotus Point Road to Evangola State Park. The existing 4-lane section will be maintained with standard 8 foot shoulders from Evangola State Park to Kennedy Avenue. Sidewalk panels and curb ramps will be replaced to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The closed drainage system will also be improved and traffic signs along the corridor will be replaced. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Brian Dankert, assistant regional design engineer, at (716) 847-5291, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203, and reference Project Identification Number 5134.54. About the Department of Transportation

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.