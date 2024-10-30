Transformational Leadership Consulting Commences Long-Term Partnership with LMI to Elevate Leadership Standards in the UK

Etchingham, East Sussex, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transformational Leadership Consulting, a leadership training and employee empowerment company led by national and international award winner Marcus Haycock, is excited to announce its recent partnership with LMI International, a world-leading performance improvement company that has teams of leadership coaches in 90 countries. LMI has trained over 2 million successful participants and is a world leader in organisational and people development. This strategic partnership is designed to elevate leadership standards in the UK and help businesses achieve transformative business results.

With 83% of managers being regarded as “accidental managers”, meaning they lack formal, structured training in leadership and management, Transformational Leadership Consulting and LMI’s recent partnership has been created to offer a solution to this ongoing crisis and its repercussions, such as business inefficiencies, high staff turnover, and a lack of innovation. The services suit solo business owners and small to large organisations. Crucial in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, where adaptability and visionary leadership are more important than ever, Transformational Leadership Consulting is committed to closing this gap through comprehensive, high-quality training programmes that equip businesses and their teams with the tools and insights to excel.

“This partnership is about bridging the gap between potential and performance and ensuring every employee who enrols in the LMI programmes can access personalised Strategic Leadership Training to unlock their untapped potential,” said the founder of Transformational Leadership Consulting, Marcus Haycock.

Combining Decades of Expertise: With LMI’s 60-plus years of leadership development experience and expertise as a globally recognised branding, the new partnership between the companies offers world-class methodologies to clients, enhancing team dynamics, productivity, and innovation. The programmes are unique, using multi-sensory learning, spaced repetition, on-the-job learning, personal assessment, and lifetime access to learning and development tools that combine to achieve permanent attitude and behaviour change in delegates.

Tailored Leadership Programmes: From new managers to executive leaders, the partnership enables the delivery of personalised programmes tailored to the needs of different levels of management, including leadership coaching, manager training, and Time Management Training.

Marcus Haycock’s Leadership: Marcus Haycock’s international acclaim, including receiving seven national and international awards in team leadership, staff training, and business development, showcases his commitment to excellence and achieving long-lasting results.

Proven Results and Methodologies: With proven results and long-standing success worldwide, LMI programmes enable clients to receive practical and results-driven training, supporting sustainable change and growth. The company’s partnership with Marcus Haycock and Transformational Leadership Consulting offers programmes that educate and transform individuals into confident, capable leaders who can drive their organisations forward. The programmes are built on positive psychology principles that empower internal motivation in employees, which is long-lasting compared to external motivation that wanes over time.

Impact on Businesses: Engaging with targeted manager training can have a wide range of benefits for businesses. Reduced turnover, increased productivity, improved team cohesion, and the ability to navigate complex challenges with agility all contribute to improvements in organisational performance and profitability.

Potentially interested applicants can attend a free, award-winning online workshop, ‘Foundations of Leadership Success, ‘ which has a review rating of 4.9/5.00 stars and placement in the Top Ten of courses to attend for Business Administration on findcourses.co.uk. This offer provides delegates with a free, no-obligation experience with LMI and Transformational Leadership Consulting, helping them build trust and assess if we’re the right fit to unlock their potential and support their career goals.

Transformational Leadership Consulting invites businesses interested in learning more about the company’s partnership with LMI and its range of Team Leader Training programmes to schedule a consultation by visiting https://transformationalleadershipconsulting.co.uk/ today.

About Transformational Leadership Consulting

Founded by seven-time award-winning team leadership, business consulting, and leadership coach Marcus Haycock, Transformational Leadership Consulting is a renowned leadership training company. It is an employee empowerment company that utilises Marcus’s 30 years of experience in leading, managing, and coaching teams and client businesses to help entrepreneurs unlock their full potential.

