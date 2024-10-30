Brooklyn Law School Reinforces Commitment to Veteran Students with Increased Scholarship Support

Offering Full-Tuition to those who Qualify under the Yellow Ribbon Program

New York, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to expand its commitment to back veterans, Brooklyn Law School announced today a substantial increase in scholarship support for students who have served in the nation’s armed forces. Effective immediately, the Law School will ensure full-tuition support for veterans qualifying under the Yellow Ribbon Program, a post-9/11 GI Bill administered by the Veterans Administration.

"This enhanced support reflects Brooklyn Law School’s deep appreciation for the service and sacrifice veterans have provided to this country and recognition of the unique value they bring to our classrooms and our community,” said President and Joseph Crea Dean David D. Meyer. "Veterans bring experience and perspective that enrich our classrooms and are an important part of the broader diversity that makes the Brooklyn Law School community such a wonderful place for studying law."

The Yellow Ribbon Program awards benefits to Chapter 33 veterans who are pursuing up to 36 months of secondary education and have unmet tuition and fees after all their school scholarships and veteran benefits are posted. A unique caveat to the VA program is that it requires matching funds from the school. Starting this fall, Brooklyn Law School began providing the maximum support allowed under the program so that, along with matching, the full cost of tuition and fees each semester is covered.

Each scholarship award is individual, but since it began participating in the program in 2012, Brooklyn Law has distributed more than $300,000 in matching funds to veterans, according to Nancy Zahzam, the school’s director of financial aid.

"It’s one thing to simply thank a veteran for their service, but the dean and Brooklyn Law School really put that into action to make a difference for all veterans at Brooklyn Law School and their families," said Phillip Rudy ’25, a 3L who served five years of active duty in the U.S. Naval Submarine Force and three years in the reserves, including while attending Brooklyn Law, and as the president of the Veteran Students Association at the Law School which he and a group of students officially relaunched.

"We are so grateful for all who have served in the United States armed forces, and we hope that expanding our scholarship support reinforces our gratitude and strengthens our commitment to our veteran students," said Dean Meyer.



Founded in 1901, Brooklyn Law School offers a vibrant intellectual community emphasizing teaching excellence, leading-edge scholarship, and an innovative academic program designed to prepare students for public service, business, and private practice, nationwide and across the globe. It is an independent institution, unaffiliated with any university or college, and the only law school in Brooklyn. The Law School offers J.D. options that include a traditional 3-year program and an extended part-time 4-year program.

