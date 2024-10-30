Foresight Ventures Announces Strategic Partnership with Deep Blue and Arta TechFin to Enhance Stablecoin and RWA Business Initiatives

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Ventures, the leading investment firm specializing in Web3 projects, today announced a strategic partnership with Deep Blue, a newly launched Jersey-based stablecoin issuer and Arta TechFin Corporation Limited (Arta TechFin, HKSE: 0279), a Hong Kong listed company via its subsidiaries operating regulated financial institutions and leading blockchain developments. The alliance aims to drive innovation and growth of the Stablecoin and Real-World Asset (RWA) ecosystem.

Deep Blue is an issuance platform for Stablecoins bringing best-in-class practices and best partners in both digital assets and traditional finance, enabling users to operate across multiple use cases.

Arta TechFin will bring in its capabilities as a regulated blockchain financial services provider, collaborating with Foresight Ventures and Deep Blue on Stablecoin and RWA businesses including but not limited to origination, tokenization, market making, and providing liquidity.

Julien Bahurel, co-founder of Deep Blue, commented on the partnership: "We are excited to join forces with Foresight Ventures to accelerate our efforts in the Stablecoin and RWA sectors. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the emerging blockchain economy; leveraging on key crypto partners, large Asia-based conglomerates and financial institutions."

Foresight Ventures, known for its commitment to fostering Web3 projects that promote decentralization and mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency, will provide Deep Blue with strategic collaborations that include media and network resources. This partnership is expected to elevate Deep Blue’s initiatives, bringing them to a wider audience and enhancing their impact on the global financial landscape. Both parties look to leverage off each other’s access to the blockchain and traditional finance ecosystems.

Forest Bai, Representative at Foresight Ventures, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Deep Blue and ArtaTechFin, companies that share our vision of a decentralized future where blockchain and traditional finance coexist seamlessly. Our strategic resources and industry expertise will help Deep Blue scale its ecosystem and make a lasting impact in the stablecoin and RWA domains."

This strategic partnership marks a new chapter for all companies as they work together to pioneer cutting-edge financial solutions that will shape the future of the global economy.

About Foresight Ventures

Foresight Ventures is the leading global crypto venture capital firm, managing over $400 million in assets across 100+ investments. With a research-driven approach, Foresight Ventures bridges Eastern and Western markets, focusing on early-stage opportunities in Web3. Its diverse portfolio spans blockchain infrastructure, AI and consumer applications with investments in top companies like Bitget, Aptos Labs, and TON. Through its premier owned media network, including The Block, Coinness and BlockTempo, the firm provides exposure to transformative technologies that shape the future of financial ecosystems.

Foresight Ventures backs the boldest upcoming innovations, encouraging concepts that challenge conventional platforms with real-life use cases built on emerging technologies. Dedicated to accelerating crypto adoption for billions of people worldwide, Foresight Ventures breaks down barriers empowering global financial freedom and inclusion to all.

For general enquiries, please email: fv@foresightventures.com

