Chemomab Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (“Chemomab” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced the company will issue a press release reporting its third quarter 2024 financial results and providing a business update on November 14, 2024, at 7:00 am Eastern Time.

Investors who would like to discuss the financial results or business update after the press release has been issued are invited to contact the company at IR@chemomab.com.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a first-in-class dual activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 activity and has demonstrated disease-modifying potential. In clinical and preclinical studies, CM-101 has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from four clinical trials of CM-101 in patients. Based on recent promising data from its Phase 2 SPRING trial in the rare liver disease primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), the company expects two milestones in early 2025, including FDA feedback on the design of its planned PSC Phase 3 registrational trial and data from the SPRING trial open label extension. CM-101 has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug and FDA Fast Track designations for PSC. Chemomab’s CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready with an open U.S. IND. For more information, visit: chemomab.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors:

Chemomab Therapeutics

Barbara Lindheim

Consulting Vice President

Investor & Public Relations,

Strategic Communications

Phone: +1 917-355-9234

barbara.lindheim@chemomab.com

IR@chemomab.com

