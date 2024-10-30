Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Announces Successful Completion of Two Major Projects for U.S. Government Contractor

Rapid Turnaround and American-Made Quality: SG Echo Completes 45 Military Container Office Units Resulting in Significant Time & Material Savings

MIAMI, FL, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, today announced that its subsidiary, SG Echo, has successfully completed two substantial projects for a long-time customer, a large contractor to a U.S. government agency. The contracts, totaling 45 container-style office units, included one order for 15 units and another for 30 units, resulting in significant time and material savings for the customer. The entire design-to-completion process highlights SG Echo’s rapid production capabilities, high-quality manufacturing, and commitment to timely delivery.

The office units, custom-designed from shipping containers, provide flexible, “plug-and-play” temporary office solutions for U.S. military operations. Each unit is built to meet strict safety and quality standards, underscoring SG Echo’s reputation for reliability, durability, and cost-effectiveness in modular construction. The quick turnaround time of the project emphasizes SG Echo’s efficiency and capability in supporting government projects on tight timelines.

“We are incredibly proud to have once again delivered high-quality, American-made modular solutions to one of our valued government contracting partners,” said Paul Galvin, CEO of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. “This project is a testament to the great use of our ESR certification, allowing us to deliver container-based, temporary office solutions designed for flexibility and easy integration. Our units are proudly made in America, for America, and provide essential, adaptable space to support our military’s needs efficiently.”

Safe & Green Holdings has a proven track record of delivering exceptional customer service and innovative solutions to both commercial and government clients. SG Echo’s commitment to quality, cost-effectiveness, and customer satisfaction underscores its position as a leader in modular building solutions tailored to the specific needs of clients across various sectors, including government, healthcare, and commercial industries.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of SG Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary.

