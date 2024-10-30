OMNIQ Secures $1.4 Million Contract Renewal with Leading Transportation & Logistics Giant

Continues its two-decade partnership with a major 3PL provider.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTC: OMQS), a premier provider of AI-driven supply chain and smart city solutions, has proudly announced a $1.4 million contract renewal with a top-tier transportation and logistics company. This substantial order, part of an ongoing purchasing agreement, underscores the trust omniQ has earned through nearly 20 years of supporting this Fortune 500 customer’s high-demand seasons.

Under the renewed agreement, omniQ will supply advanced Android-based rugged IoT devices, along with software subscriptions and robust maintenance services, across multiple locations nationwide. This 3PL giant, with annual revenues exceeding $11 billion and a workforce of over 15,000, depends on omniQ’s technology to streamline operations and elevate service delivery during critical periods.

This renewal follows omniQ’s recent achievements, including the deployment of smart kiosks for Israel's leading fast-food chain, Burger Ranch, and omniQ's award as a top provider of smart city solutions in 2024. These successes reflect omniQ's growth strategy and dedication to providing reliable, innovative, and scalable AI and IoT solutions.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver real-time object identification, tracking, surveillance, and monitoring for the Supply Chain Management, Public Safety, and Traffic Management applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, objects, and big data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, and national borders and in many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have more than doubled, reaching $81 million in 2023, from clients in more than forty countries.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets with double-digit growth, including the Global Smart City & Public Safety markets.

For more information visit www.omniq.com

