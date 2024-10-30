Electrify Expo Scheduled To Ignite Austin with an Unforgettable Grand Finale

Electrify Expo returns to the iconic Circuit of the Americas, offering an unparalleled opportunity to ride, drive, and demo the most exciting electric cars, trucks, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, and customized EVs—across 1 million square feet of festival space

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, will return to Austin for its final stop of the 2024 tour on November 9-10 at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Everything’s bigger in Texas, and this year’s event promises to be the largest yet, featuring 1 million square feet of thrilling EV experiences at one of the country’s most iconic motorsport venues. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to get behind the wheel of the world’s leading electric vehicles, from the GMC HUMMER to the Nissan ARIYA to the Tesla Cybertruck.

For the first time ever, attendees will experience the adrenaline rush of the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally on a specially designed dirt course with a professional driver to feel the thrill of the vehicle’s effortless electric performance off-road. The dirt course has obstacles, bumps and high-speed tight turns to showcase how the vehicle was purposefully designed for off-road adventures.

“The Mustang Mach-E Rally was tailor-built for off-pavement performance and thrill seekers,” said Tom Somerville, Marketing Director, Enthusiast Electric Vehicles at Ford Motor Company. “The Mustang Mach-E Rally is the first electric vehicle from Ford to take Mustang freedom and fun to dirt roads. The car handles so well in loose corners and on dirt, that we want Electrify Expo attendees in Austin to feel the difference that this electric SUV can offer. Plus, we’re excited to chat with folks about our Ford Power Promise program, which helps take the guesswork out of home charging with a complimentary charger and standard installation so they can fill up at home and are ready to go on whatever adventure each day has in store.”

Special Attractions for Austin:

The Track Experience Powered by Austin Energy: Get behind the wheel of top EVs on the legendary race track!

Get behind the wheel of top EVs on the legendary race track! Experience the Tesla Cybertruck: Witness this highly anticipated vehicle throughout the weekend.

Witness this highly anticipated vehicle throughout the weekend. GMC Makes its Austin Debut: Check out the GMC HUMMER EV and Sierra EV Denali, making their first appearance at Electrify Expo.

Check out the GMC HUMMER EV and Sierra EV Denali, making their first appearance at Electrify Expo. Electric Dirt Bike Zone: Feel the thrill of electric dirt bikes as you blaze through a custom-designed dirt track.

Feel the thrill of electric dirt bikes as you blaze through a custom-designed dirt track. LSV Demo Zone: Hop in and take a spin with the newest, high-tech electric golf carts.

Hop in and take a spin with the newest, high-tech electric golf carts. Rivian’s Full Lineup: Test drive the all-new R2 and R3 alongside the popular R1T and R1S.

Test drive the all-new R2 and R3 alongside the popular R1T and R1S. Amazon Recharge Zone: Join a full weekend of programming addressing common EV questions and dispelling myths.

Join a full weekend of programming addressing common EV questions and dispelling myths. Electrify Showoff: Marvel at the most radical customized EVs and get inspired to personalize your own ride!

“Austin is my hometown and this year we’re pulling out all the stops,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “With the ever-growing popularity of EVs in Texas, we invite skeptics, enthusiasts, curious onlookers and thrill seekers – to join us for a weekend of exciting experiences for all ages in an outdoor festival environment.”

Electrify Expo has grown to become the Nation’s leading event for all forms of electric transportation. Whether you crave speed, style or comfort, you’ll find plenty to explore including:

Ford: Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, E-Transit

GMC: HUMMER EV, Sierra EV Denali

Lexus: 2024 RZ 450e, 2024 RX 450h+, 2024 NX 450h+, 2024 TX 550h+

Lucid: Air models

Nissan: ARIYA, LEAF

Porsche: Taycan

Rivian: R1T, R1S, R2, R3

Tesla: Cybertruck, Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y

Toyota: Grand Highlander Hybrid, Prius Prime, RAV 4 Prime, bZ4X, Sienna HV

Volvo: EX30, C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, EX90

Polestar: Polestar 3 and 4



In addition to automakers, Austin attendees will be treated to an exciting lineup of e-bikes, e-scooters, and other micromobility offerings from top brands on two and four wheels, including:

SUPER 73

GoTrax Bikes + Scooters

Stacyc

JackRabbit

Landmaster

Amazon

Austin Energy

Anker

and many more



For a full brand lineup, visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/austin .

Electrify Expo gates will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, November 9-10, with a full day of fun concluding at 5 p.m. each day. Tickets for Electrify Expo are available to purchase in person and online .

For more information and to purchase tickets to Electrify Expo visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - understanding how electric transportation works - with meaningful consumer experiences behind the wheel or in the seat on thrilling demo courses. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

