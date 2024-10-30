Natural Health Trends Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
- Total net sales increased sequentially and year-over-year during the third quarter of 2024
- Improved operating bottom line for three consecutive quarters
- Generated cash flows from operations before 2017 Tax Act installment of $514,000 during the first nine months of 2024
- Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
- Revenue of $10.7 million increased 1% compared to $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.
- Operating loss was $275,000 compared to $292,000 in the third quarter of 2023.
- Net income was $35,000, or breakeven per diluted share, compared to $172,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was attributable to lower interest income and higher effective tax rate as compared to the third quarter of 2023.
- The number of Active Members1 was down 1% to 30,880 at September 30, 2024 compared to 31,110 at June 30, 2024, and decreased 11% compared to 34,660 at September 30, 2023.
1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.
Year-to-Date 2024 Financial Highlights
- Revenue of $32.1 million decreased 3% compared to $33.0 million in the first nine months of 2023.
- Operating loss improved to $878,000 compared to $1.4 million in the first nine months of 2023.
- Net income was $396,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $210,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2023.
Management Commentary
"Consumer spending in our main market continues to be weak. However, we still managed to achieve sequential growth in net sales, as well as a year-over-year improvement in the third quarter. While the pace of growth is not where we’d like it to be, our customers and leaders continue to demonstrate strong engagement, and we are working closely with them to navigate these changing times with trainings, product roadshows and new products to help drive growth and expand their customer base," commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp.
Mr. Sharng continued, “Our ability to adapt, adjust programs, and fine-tune our plans has been instrumental in supporting our customer base while also acting in the best interests of our shareholders. We are maintaining attentive focus on cost control, including expense management, inventory, and product optimization, to ensure the company remains positioned for future success.”
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
- Net cash used in operating activities was $3.5 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $4.2 million in the first nine months of 2023. Before tax installment payments, the liability of which arises from the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Tax Act”), cash provided by operating activities was $514,000 in the first nine months 2024, versus cash used in operating activities of $1.2 million in the comparable period a year ago. Of the total Tax Act liability of $20.2 million, $15.1 million has been paid to date.
- Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $46.3 million at September 30, 2024, down from $48.7 million at June 30, 2024.
- On October 28, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on November 22, 2024 to stockholders of record as of November 12, 2024.
Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2024 financial results today, Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:
|Date:
|Wednesday, October 30, 2024
|Time:
|11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time
|Dial-in:
|1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)
1-201-689-8562 (International)
|Conference ID:
|13749004
|Webcast:
|https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1689949&tp_key=eea2c2882e
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2024 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2024 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13749004.
About Natural Health Trends Corp.
Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.
|
NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|22,899
|$
|56,178
|Marketable securities
|23,429
|—
|Inventories
|3,684
|4,293
|Other current assets
|3,830
|3,758
|Total current assets
|53,842
|64,229
|Property and equipment, net
|205
|266
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,784
|3,319
|Restricted cash
|38
|39
|Deferred tax asset
|307
|369
|Other assets
|1,115
|869
|Total assets
|$
|58,291
|$
|69,091
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|548
|$
|990
|Income taxes payable
|5,032
|3,716
|Accrued commissions
|2,029
|2,067
|Other accrued expenses
|1,350
|1,170
|Deferred revenue
|6,832
|6,166
|Amounts held in eWallets
|3,458
|3,945
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,191
|1,146
|Other current liabilities
|672
|784
|Total current liabilities
|21,112
|19,984
|Income taxes payable
|—
|5,054
|Deferred tax liability
|135
|135
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,739
|2,318
|Total liabilities
|22,986
|27,491
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|Common stock
|13
|13
|Additional paid-in capital
|84,865
|84,695
|Accumulated deficit
|(24,216
|)
|(17,703
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(960
|)
|(1,069
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(24,397
|)
|(24,336
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|35,305
|41,600
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|58,291
|$
|69,091
|
NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net sales
|$
|10,691
|$
|10,615
|$
|32,117
|$
|32,987
|Cost of sales
|2,765
|2,689
|8,376
|8,386
|Gross profit
|7,926
|7,926
|23,741
|24,601
|Operating expenses:
|Commissions expense
|4,333
|4,361
|13,022
|13,861
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|3,868
|3,857
|11,597
|12,169
|Total operating expenses
|8,201
|8,218
|24,619
|26,030
|Loss from operations
|(275
|)
|(292
|)
|(878
|)
|(1,429
|)
|Other income, net
|441
|585
|1,523
|1,708
|Income before income taxes
|166
|293
|645
|279
|Income tax provision
|131
|121
|249
|69
|Net income
|$
|35
|$
|172
|$
|396
|$
|210
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.02
|Diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.02
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|11,471
|11,440
|11,464
|11,432
|Diluted
|11,490
|11,454
|11,488
|11,449
|
NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2024
|2023
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|396
|$
|210
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|100
|130
|Net accretion of marketable securities
|(350
|)
|—
|Share-based compensation
|109
|123
|Noncash lease expense
|825
|830
|Deferred income taxes
|62
|(117
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Inventories
|619
|(420
|)
|Other current assets
|(110
|)
|(425
|)
|Other assets
|(250
|)
|(92
|)
|Accounts payable
|(441
|)
|(141
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(3,738
|)
|(2,923
|)
|Accrued commissions
|(34
|)
|(315
|)
|Other accrued expenses
|179
|(58
|)
|Deferred revenue
|641
|674
|Amounts held in eWallets
|(501
|)
|(725
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(851
|)
|(812
|)
|Other current liabilities
|(111
|)
|(148
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,455
|)
|(4,209
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(37
|)
|(32
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(44,839
|)
|—
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|21,786
|—
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(23,090
|)
|(32
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Dividends paid
|(6,909
|)
|(6,911
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(6,909
|)
|(6,911
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|174
|(145
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(33,280
|)
|(11,297
|)
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
|56,217
|69,746
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
|$
|22,937
|$
|58,449
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|$
|191
|$
|115
