Axonius named to Fortune Cyber 60 List for Second Consecutive Year

Company identified as a top Growth-Stage company in the cybersecurity industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management , today announced that it has been named as a top Growth-Stage company within the Fortune Cyber 60 list for the second consecutive year. The recognition follows a year of tremendous milestones for the company.

The Fortune Cyber 60, now in its second year, is an annual listing of the top venture-backed companies in cybersecurity. To construct the Fortune Cyber 60 list, Lightspeed Venture Partners surveyed more than 300 cybersecurity startups based on market data, including growth rate and ARR, provided by Pitchbook. Lightspeed also nominated companies for consideration based on the investment partners’ research and analysis of the cybersecurity market landscape.

“Axonius has shown great focus as a leader in the market over the past year. Being recognized for our brand, our commitment to our customer base, and our innovation in the cybersecurity industry is testament to the work of every member of our team.” said Dean Sysman, CEO and Co-founder of Axonius. “We are proud to be trusted as the digital system of record for hundreds of leading global companies. We pride ourselves on our ability to understand and solve the IT team’s greatest challenges, and this recognition solidifies these capabilities.”

In the last twelve months, Axonius has achieved $100M+ ARR as the third fastest cybersecurity company on record to do so, secured $200M in funding from a Series E extension round led by Accel and Lightspeed Venture Partners, and has bolstered its C-Suite with a new Chief Customer Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. The company was also named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for the fourth consecutive year, and its Correlated Partner Program received a prestigious 5-star rating for the fourth consecutive year by CRN’s Partner Program Guide.

“Axonius’ recognition in the Fortune Cyber 60 is testament to the historical data that establishes Axonius as a growth leader in ARR, in cybersecurity and the ability to scale our solutions to solve customer pain points,” said Rob Casselman, Chief Customer Officer at Axonius. “The world doesn’t just understand cybersecurity as a crucial measure for businesses; identifying expert consultation and cybersolutions from trusted, proven sources is key to the transformation of the future of the industry.”

The Fortune Cyber 60 list is published online at https://fortune.com/ranking/cyber/ . In 2022, Axonius was also recognized by Fortune as a Best Small and Medium Workplace in New York, as well as a Best Small and Medium Workplace for Millennials.

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by providing a system of record for all digital infrastructure. With a comprehensive understanding of all assets including devices, identities, software, SaaS applications, vulnerabilities, security controls, and the context between all assets, customers are able to mitigate threats, navigate risk, decrease incident response time, automate action, and inform business-level strategy — all while eliminating manual, repetitive tasks. Recognized as creators of the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) category and innovators in SaaS Management Platform (SMP) and SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) , Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically enforce policies and automate action. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in history, with accolades from Deloitte, CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, the Axonius Platform covers millions of assets for customers around the world. To book a demo or start a free trial visit Axonius.com .

