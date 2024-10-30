Landing Doubles Down on Flexible Living Platform for Multifamily Owners, Filling More Than 3,000 Vacant Units Within the Past 10 Months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the company behind the first membership for flexible apartment living, today announced major momentum across its flexible living platform. The full-service offering provides a turnkey program for multifamily owners to drive revenue, serving the rapidly growing demand for flexible living without burdening their onsite management teams. Within 10 months of debuting the platform, Landing has experienced remarkable growth, driving tens of millions in revenue for their partners on previously vacant units.

Introduced as Autopilot in 2023, Landing’s flexible living platform has become the company’s exclusive business model, filling more than 3,000 vacant units across over 200 new properties for partners throughout the country.

“As the flexible living category expands at a rapid pace, we are going all-in on our Autopilot platform,” said Bill Smith, Founder and CEO at Landing. “Our unique demand for mid-term stays, averaging 77 nights, allows multifamily owners to unlock a new segment of residents seeking the home-like experience of fully-furnished apartments, with the trust and consistency historically only available from major hotel brands. This allows owners to diversify their demand and rapidly increase their revenue.”

In today’s multifamily market, demand for residents has become more competitive. Landing’s nationwide network of fully-vetted members allows partners to fill vacant units faster and with confidence. Meanwhile, Landing manages the entire resident journey for their members, from applicant verification to furnishings and turnovers. Landing’s dedicated area managers provide on-the-ground support to ensure seamless day-to-day operations for the onsite team.

“I chose to partner with Landing because they have a proven track record in the flexible living business,” said Kathryn Ashley, COO at Fortis Property Management. “Starting with four properties, we have doubled our units with Landing in just three months. Demand for mid-term furnished units has unlocked a new resident base for our properties and driven revenue on apartments that would otherwise have been vacant. Our Landing units are 97% occupied and deliver 92% of our effective rent, without concessions. As we continue to add more units across our portfolio, Landing has become a key part of our property acquisition and launch plans.”

About Landing

Landing is changing the way people live. It offers its members an industry-first all-inclusive, flexible living experience via a subscription. Members have access to a selection of carefully curated furnished apartments and a suite of amenities throughout hundreds of cities across the United States. The company was founded in 2019 by Bill Smith. For more information, visit www.hellolanding.com .

