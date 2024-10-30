Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights

Net revenue of $1,278.5 million, up 17.0% compared to $1,093.0 million in the third quarter of 2023

Gross profit of $256.7 million, or 20.1% of net revenue, up 1.0% compared to $254.3 million, or 23.3% of net revenue, in the third quarter of 2023

Net income of $53.9 million, or $0.31 diluted earnings per share, down 4.3% compared to net income of $56.3 million, or $0.31 diluted earnings per share, in the third quarter of 2023

Adjusted net income of $70.7 million, or $0.41 adjusted diluted earnings per share, down 3.2% compared to adjusted net income of $73.1 million, or $0.40 adjusted diluted earnings per share, in the third quarter of 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $115.6 million, up 5.3% compared to $109.8 million in the third quarter of 2023

Cash flow from operations of $160.4 million, compared to $61.0 million in the third quarter of 2023

Cash and cash equivalents balance of $483.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024

Repurchased approximately $41.9 million of stock in the third quarter of 2024

John C. Rademacher, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Once again, the Option Care Health team continued to perform and to focus on delivering extraordinary care to our patients in the face of several unique challenges in the third quarter as throughout 2024. I am proud of how our team responded to both natural disasters and recovery efforts, along with the strong third quarter financial results. The team remains resilient and focused on executing on our 2024 commitments by providing consistent high-quality care to our patients and reliable partnership to our referral sources.”

Option Care Health announced that it has experienced supply chain disruption related to the production of intravenous solution bags as a result of the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which continues to impact its ability to support existing and new patients, primarily within its portfolio of acute therapies. The Company continues to monitor the situation closely and collaborate with manufacturers and distributors to secure available inventory. Based on current circumstances, the Company expects that the disruption will negatively impact the fourth quarter financial results and is considered in its updated 2024 guidance. At this point, Option Care Health is not in a position to provide specific expectations on the timing of ultimate resolution of this supply chain impact on its results.

Updated Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2024, Option Care Health now expects to generate:

Net revenue of $4.9 billion to $4.95 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $438 million to $443 million

Cash flow from operations of at least $300 million, consistent with previous guidance

Effective tax rate of 26% - 28%, consistent with previous guidance

Net interest expense of approximately $55 million to $60 million, consistent with previous guidance

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; pending and future litigation; potential liability for claims not covered by insurance; and loss of relationships with managed care organizations and other non-governmental third party payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These adjusted measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, earnings per share, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definitions of Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. As defined by the Company: (i) Adjusted net income represents net income before intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, net of tax adjustments (ii) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, and (iii) Adjusted earnings per share represents Adjusted net income divided by weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted. As part of restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long‑lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, certain litigation expenses and reserves related to acquired businesses, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that these adjusted measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitate comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. Full reconciliations of each adjusted measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are set forth below.

Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 483,026 $ 343,849 Accounts receivable, net 428,951 377,658 Inventories 310,599 274,004 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98,798 98,744 Total current assets 1,321,374 1,094,255 NONCURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 125,911 120,630 Intangible assets, net 17,768 20,092 Referral sources, net 291,839 315,304 Goodwill 1,540,246 1,540,246 Other noncurrent assets 130,589 126,508 Total noncurrent assets 2,106,353 2,122,780 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,427,727 $ 3,217,035 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 591,971 $ 426,513 Other current liabilities 171,253 191,796 Total current liabilities 763,224 618,309 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,105,106 1,056,650 Other noncurrent liabilities 133,166 120,404 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,238,272 1,177,054 Total liabilities 2,001,496 1,795,363 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,426,231 1,421,672 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,427,727 $ 3,217,035

Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 NET REVENUE $ 1,278,546 $ 1,093,014 $ 3,651,784 $ 3,177,934 COST OF REVENUE 1,021,797 838,748 2,907,170 2,443,834 GROSS PROFIT 256,749 254,266 744,614 734,100 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative expenses 156,999 158,214 465,524 459,644 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,659 15,005 44,294 44,417 Total operating expenses 171,658 173,219 509,818 504,061 OPERATING INCOME 85,091 81,047 234,796 230,039 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (12,345 ) (11,786 ) (38,150 ) (38,816 ) Other, net 808 824 5,904 88,594 Total other (expense) income (11,537 ) (10,962 ) (32,246 ) 49,778 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 73,554 70,085 202,550 279,817 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 19,698 13,783 50,860 69,904 NET INCOME $ 53,856 $ 56,302 $ 151,690 $ 209,913 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.88 $ 1.17 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.87 $ 1.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 170,636 178,826 172,490 179,956 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 171,941 180,528 173,848 181,286

Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 151,690 $ 209,913 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 46,029 46,423 Other non-cash adjustments 54,926 54,259 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (51,293 ) (5,075 ) Inventories (36,595 ) (28,362 ) Accounts payable 164,754 50,726 Accrued compensation and employee benefits (31,673 ) 4,197 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,175 ) 3,197 Other (7,393 ) (14,952 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 287,270 320,326 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (25,266 ) (21,981 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (12,855 ) Other investing activities — (5,889 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,266 ) (40,725 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of company stock (160,122 ) (175,108 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 49,959 — Other financing cash flows (12,664 ) (12,190 ) Net cash used in financing activities (122,827 ) (187,298 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 139,177 92,303 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 343,849 294,186 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 483,026 $ 386,489

Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 53,856 $ 56,302 $ 151,690 $ 209,913 Interest expense, net 12,345 11,786 38,150 38,816 Income tax expense 19,698 13,783 50,860 69,904 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,227 15,622 46,029 46,423 EBITDA 101,126 97,493 286,729 365,056 EBITDA adjustments Stock-based incentive compensation 10,407 9,235 27,620 22,908 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 377 — Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1) 4,050 3,029 7,504 (74,383 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 115,583 $ 109,757 $ 322,230 $ 313,581 Net income $ 53,856 $ 56,302 $ 151,690 $ 209,913 Intangible asset amortization expense 8,596 8,641 25,809 25,752 Stock-based incentive compensation 10,407 9,235 27,620 22,908 Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1) 4,050 3,029 7,504 (74,383 ) Total pre-tax adjustments 23,053 20,905 60,933 (25,723 ) Tax adjustments (2) (6,178 ) (4,118 ) (15,294 ) 6,431 Adjusted net income $ 70,731 $ 73,089 $ 197,329 $ 190,621 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.87 $ 1.16 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.40 $ 1.14 $ 1.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 171,941 180,528 173,848 181,286

(1) Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes the Amedisys merger termination fee, net of merger-related expenses

(2) Tax adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 includes the estimated income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments based on the effective tax rate

