Employee wellbeing is a human right: Workplace values index

Three quarters of Canadians want to work in a field where they are helping people

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released survey index shows Canadians are consistently drawn to employment that offers a sense of purpose and intrinsic rewards alongside traditional compensation. Commissioned by First Onsite Property Restoration, the Workplace Values Index, of more than 1500 Canadian adults, found that 85 per cent of Canadians feel employee wellbeing is a human right, essentially the same number from a similar survey in 2023. Women are more likely to feel employee wellbeing is a human right than men (89%-82%).

Meanwhile the Workplace Values Index found that three-quarters of Canadians (77%) would like to work in an industry where they are helping people, which is identical to the findings of the 2023 survey. Again, women are more likely to feel this way than men (81%-74%).

“A few insights emerge from the year-over-year survey comparison. The desire for helping people through their work remains strong among Canadians,” said Leah Pearson, Director of Talent Acquisition at First Onsite Property Restoration. “It is becoming increasingly vital for HR and culture leaders to prioritize both the individual needs and overall wellbeing of employees.”

The below table includes the questions included in the survey and a comparison to last year’s findings:

First Onsite Workplace Values Index Agree

2024

Agree

2023

M

F

18-34

35-54 55+ Employee wellbeing is a human right

85% 87% 82% 89% 89% 85% 79% I would like to work in an industry where I am helping people 77% 75%

74% 81% 79% 77% 74% Hybrid working is here to stay 75% 75%

73% 76% 80% 74% 66% I desire a greater sense of purpose in my work than before the pandemic 46% 48%

48% 44% 56% 41% 39% I feel I lack options for purposeful employment

42% 41% 41% 42% 53% 38% 29% I plan to quit or change jobs in 2024

22% 23% 22% 22% 35% 15% 15%

First Onsite fits neatly into a category of companies that directly help people through difficult times in their lives. “People are drawn to the restoration industry because it offers a unique opportunity to help people, companies and communities recover and rebuild after disasters,” said Pearson. Commenting on the index’s findings related to purposeful work, she added “However, once they join an organization, employees seek both external purpose and internal growth. They want to develop their skills, advance their careers, and feel valued. Organizations need to reach their employees where they feel appreciated – and support them as they evolve.”

Elaborating on the index findings, Pearson emphasized the importance of extending the 'duty-to-care' to encompass employee wellbeing, growth, and development. She also believes that to attract and retain top talent, executive teams and managers must understand their employees' individual needs and aspirations.

“It is one thing to attract the right candidates to an organization. It is a completely different set of challenges to ensure their sense of wellbeing and purpose is being fulfilled,” said Pearson.

About the Workplace Values Index

From February 22 to February 24, 2024, an online survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of n=1,506 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes, a sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was offered in both English and French.

About First Onsite

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,500 team members and operates from more than 100 locations across Canada and the U.S. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.ca or follow @firstonsite on X and LinkedIn.

