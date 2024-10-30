NUMERATOR ANNOUNCES 200,000 PANEL WITH NEW TRANSPARENCY STANDARD

Introduces a New Level of Clarity to the Market Research Community

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, today announced its Total Commerce Panel will expand to 200K U.S. households in April 2025. This represents a doubling of Numerator’s panel in two years from 100,000 to 200,000. Numerator is also introducing increased visibility into quality standards given the proliferation of panel data in the market.

“Numerator is uniquely focused on single-sourced consumer panel data while other providers are offering multiple panels, often conflating metrics across data sets which can be misleading,” said Kelly Dotson, President, Numerator. “We recognize an opportunity to help the industry move beyond the ‘black box formulation’ era and provide a leading level of visibility to support industry-wide clarity.”

Numerator’s commitment to bringing a new level of transparency to panel standards and quality includes:

Consecutive Monthly & Highest Participation Standards On average, each of the 200K panelists submits 30+ trips per month and has at least 12 consecutive months of longitudinal history -- providing a clearer understanding of switching behaviors, loyalty, seasonal behavior and more. Numerator’s Total Commerce Panel’s minimum participation standard is two trips per month for 12 consecutive months, while the industry standard is one trip per month for 10 out of 12 months.

Retailer Diversity Requirement The expanded Numerator Total Commerce panel is expected to sustain an average retailer diversity of 55+ retailers shopped annually per household. Numerator’s Total Commerce Panel’s minimum retailer diversity is 5 per year.

Census Alignment Numerator organically attracts consumers to its app to avoid professional market research respondents. Static panelists are selected based on their alignment to 35+ U.S. Census demographic attributes. Numerator has panelists submitting information from ~90% of all U.S. residential zip codes.

Panelist Coverage Standard Numerator maintains significant overage (about double) of panelists that qualify for its static standards. This healthy coverage allows Numerator to quickly adjust the panelist composition to meet market changes or turnover, ensuring it remains representative.

Digital Collection Diversity & Engagement Numerator offers direct digital collection for over 45 national and regional retailers – 9x more than other consumer apps. Over 86% of Numerator panelists share data via permissioned digital access. Over a third of the Numerator panel is already sharing via four or more digital pathways.

Omnichannel Item-Level Coverage Numerator has a diversified approach to collecting item-level attributes that works with or without a UPC (universal product code). This unlocks item-level insights across all channels including Food-Mass-Drug Stores, Dollar Stores, Club Stores, online purchasing, Convenience Stores and more.

Year-over-Year Reporting Available at Scale The 200,000 panel expansion will be retroactive into 2023 to ensure year-over-year analysis at 200K households. Numerator’s prior expansion to 150,000 panelists allows trending back to 2019 for pre-COVID alignment at the 150K household scale.



“Our first priority is to maintain a representative panel that captures natural consumer behavior without influencing purchase decisions,” said Patrick Rice, SVP of Data, Numerator. “Our user-friendly app makes it easy for panelists to share all of their purchasing, creating a larger, more representative raw data set as the foundation. Demographic representation will continue to be an imperative to keep up with the country’s evolving landscape.”

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

Bob Richter Numerator 212-802-8588 press@numerator.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.