ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results; Continues Trend of Net Interest Margin Expansion and Revenue Growth

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today reported net income of $582 thousand, or $0.08 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net income of $158 thousand or $0.02 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Key Quarterly Financial Data 2024 Highlights
Performance Metrics 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23  
• The Cost of Funds for the three months ended September 30, 2024, improved to 3.02% from 3.17% in the prior linked quarter.

• For 3 months ended September 30, 2024, the Company’s net interest margin increased to 2.30% compared to 2.21% for the 3 months ended June 30, 2024.

• The Company repurchased $2million of its sub-debt during the quarter, resulting in a gain on extinguishment.

• The Company has replaced $56 million of higher-costing wholesale funding with lower cost organic deposits over the nine-months in 2024.

• Total Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, totaled $8.6 million increasing for an eighth consecutive quarter.
Return on average assets (%) 0.36 0.10 0.09  
Return on average equity (%) 4.98 1.37 1.17  
Return on average tangible equity (%) 5.04 1.38 1.18  
Net interest margin (%) 2.30 2.21 2.67  
         
Income Statement (a) 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23  
Net interest income $       3,567 $       3,447 $        3,977  
Non-interest income $          609 $          329 $           256  
Net income $          582 $          158 $           133  
Earnings per diluted common share $         0.08 $         0.02 $          0.02  
         
Balance Sheet (a) 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23  
Average total loans  $   566,031  $   565,363 $     555,919  
Average total deposits  $   512,119  $   510,050 $     487,816  
Book value per share  $         6.85  $         6.74 $           6.79  
Tangible book value per share  $         6.77  $         6.65 $           6.71  
 
(a) In thousands except for per share amounts
 

Phil Guarnieri, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of ES Bancshares, said, “We are pleased to report solid progress this quarter, reflecting our commitment to enhancing the earnings profile of the organization and maintaining disciplined expense management. Despite a challenging and competitive landscape, the Company’s net interest margin increased by nine basis points for the second straight quarter. The Company’s balance sheet and capital position remain robust, and through the open market, we’ve partially paid down our subordinated debt, which will positively impact the margin going forward.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

September 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2024, total assets were $633.2 million, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 0.9%, as compared to total assets of $638.7 million on December 31, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to a slightly smaller loan portfolio.

Loans receivable, net of Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans totaled $560.0 million, a decrease of 0.7% from December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.90%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and foreclosed real estate were $5.1 million or 0.81% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024, increasing from $1.4 million or 0.22% of total assets at December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.91%, as of September 30, 2024, and 0.22% for December 31, 2023. The increase from December 31, 2023, was primarily due to one Commercial Real Estate loan and one 1-4 family investor loan being placed on non-accrual status. Both loans are deemed to be well collateralized and in total amount to $4.0 million.

Total liabilities decreased $6.8 million to $586.1 at September 30, 2024 from $592.9 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to repayments of brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan (FHLB) borrowings partially offset by growth in core deposits. The growth in deposits was driven by an increase in interest-bearing, non-maturity deposit accounts.

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 9.18%, 13.67%, 13.67% and 14.92%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." During the third quarter 2024 the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. Book value per common share was $6.85 at September 30, 2024 compared to $6.83 at December 31, 2023. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $6.77 at September 30, 2024 compared to $6.74 at December 31, 2023.

Financial Performance Overview:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024, vs. June 30, 2024

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company net income totaled $582 thousand compared to a net income of $158 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The improvement can be attributed to an expanded margin and increased non-interest income quarter over quarter.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, increased $120 thousand, to $3.6 million from $3.4 million at three months ended June 30, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin widened by nine basis points to 2.30% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 2.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in margin can be attributed to a reduction in the Company’s average cost for its Interest-bearing liabilities.

There was a reversal for credit losses of $38 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a $9 thousand provision for credit losses taken for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-interest income increased $280 thousand, to $609 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared with non-interest income of $329 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The majority of the increase can be attributed to a $245 thousand gain on extinguishment of the Company’s subordinated debt.

Non-interest expenses totaled $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The largest fluctuations quarter over quarter pertain to a 31% reduction in Professional fees, which decreased $70 thousand to a more normalized level during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income totaled $637 thousand in comparison to $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease can mainly be attributed to higher costs paid on deposits which increased $5.0 million.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, decreased 18% or $2.2 million, to $10.2 million from $12.4 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to increased interest expense for deposits, partially offset by increased interest income earned on the loan portfolio.

Provision for credit losses totaled $10 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a $103 thousand provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with noninterest income of $758 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase can be attributed to the gain recorded on extinguishment of sub-debt which is partially offset by a decrease in gains recorded from loan sales period over period.

Operating expenses totaled $10.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $11.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, or a decrease of 8.1%. The decrease in non-interest expense can be attributed to initiatives taking effect from the cost-cutting program launched in 2024.

About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, a Loan Production Office and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825


ES Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
(in thousands)  
    September 30, December 31,   September 30,  
2024  2023  2023   
      |----(unaudited)----|     |----(unaudited)----|  
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,436   32,728     29,439    
Securities, net   22,595   15,220     15,143    
Loans receivable, net:            
     Real estate mortgage loans   545,445   551,250     543,870    
     Commercial and Lines of Credit   14,729   12,823     13,950    
     Home Equity and Consumer Loans 709   700     704    
     Deferred costs   4,210   4,233     4,362    
     Allowance for Loan Credit Losses (5,100 ) (5,086 )   (5,028 )  
          Total loans receivable, net   559,993   563,920     557,858    
Accrued interest receivable   2,670   2,625     2,533    
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   4,342   5,191     5,782    
Goodwill   581   581     581    
Bank premises and equipment, net   5,050   5,600     5,608    
Repossessed assets   -   -     164    
Right of use lease assets   6,109   6,415     6,625    
Bank Owned Life Insurance   5,450   5,341     5,305    
Other Assets   1,014   1,129     1,278    
     Total Assets $ 633,240   638,750     630,316    
             
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity            
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits   97,867   107,849     125,562    
Interest-Bearing Deposits   389,340   329,695     302,509    
Brokered Deposits   20,773   56,581     42,873    
     Total Deposits   507,980   494,125     470,944    
Bond Issue, net of costs   11,780   13,708     13,701    
Borrowed Money   50,267   70,805     83,980    
Lease Liability   6,382   6,672     6,877    
Other Liabilities   9,710   7,578     9,208    
     Total Liabilities   586,119   592,888     584,710    
Stockholders' equity   47,121   45,862     45,606    
     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 633,240   638,750     630,316    
    

        

  ES Bancshares, Inc.
  Consolidated Statements of Income
  (in thousands)
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023		   September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
  |--------------(unaudited)--------------|   |----(unaudited)----|
Interest income              
Loans $ 7,315   $ 7,345   $ 6,716   $ 21,868 $ 19,284
Securities   218     121     111     454   336
Other interest-earning assets   428     561     319     1,252   1,140
     Total Interest Income   7,961     8,027     7,146     23,574   20,760
Interest expense              
Deposits   3,674     3,837     2,459     11,096   6,107
Borrowings   720     743     710     2,261   2,220
     Total Interest Expense   4,394     4,580     3,169     13,357   8,327
          Net Interest Income   3,567     3,447     3,977     10,217   12,433
(Rev)Prov for Credit Losses   (38 )   9     86     10   103
     Net Interest Income after (Rev)Prov for Credit Losses   3,605     3,438     3,891     10,207   12,330
Non-interest income              
Service charges and fees   264     200     205     636   508
Gain on loan sales   -     -     12     1   138
Gain on extinguishment of Sub-debt   245     -     -     245   -
Other   100     129     39     271   112
     Total non-interest income   609     329     256     1,153   758
Non-interest expenses              
Compensation and benefits   1,719     1,728     1,856     5,168   5,664
Occupancy and equipment   618     605     729     1,891   2,010
Data processing service fees   315     317     397     958   1,039
Professional fees   155     225     315     561   747
FDIC & NYS Banking Assessments   100     99     71     296   183
Advertising   84     85     107     244   305
Insurance   55     46     54     151   140
Other   365     401     446     1,103   1,198
     Total non-interest expense   3,411     3,506     3,975     10,372   11,286
          Income prior to tax expense   803     261     172     988   1,802
Income taxes   221     103     39     351   414
          Net Income $ 582   $ 158   $ 133   $ 637 $ 1,388
               


                   
  ES Bancshares, Inc.
  Average Balance Sheet Data
  For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
  Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average
  Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling
Assets  3 Mos.  3 Mos. Yield/Cost  3 Mos.  3 Mos. Yield/Cost  3 Mos.  3 Mos. Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                  
    Loans receivable $ 566,031 $ 7,315 5.17 % $ 565,363 $ 7,345 5.20 % $ 555,919 $ 6,716 4.83 %
    Investment securities   22,480   218 3.87 %   15,513   121 3.13 %   16,151   111 2.75 %
    Other interest-earning assets   31,656   428 5.29 %   41,652   561 5.33 %   24,532   319 5.12 %
       Total interest-earning assets   620,167   7,961 5.13 %   622,528   8,027 5.16 %   596,602   7,146 4.79 %
Non-interest earning assets   17,919       16,398       17,371    
       Total assets $ 638,086     $ 638,926     $ 613,973    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
    Interest-bearing checking $ 33,512 $ 55 0.65 % $ 36,692 $ 71 0.77 % $ 29,162 $ 28 0.38 %
    Savings accounts   200,248   1,728 3.42 %   175,686   1,629 3.72 %   121,849   536 1.75 %
    Certificates of deposit   173,577   1,891 4.32 %   194,806   2,137 4.40 %   212,094   1,895 3.54 %
       Total interest-bearing deposits   407,337   3,674 3.58 %   407,184   3,837 3.78 %   363,105   2,459 2.69 %
    Borrowings   52,984   519 3.89 %   55,510   522 3.77 %   51,557   488 3.76 %
    Subordinated debenture   12,388   201 6.44 %   13,726   221 6.46 %   13,695   222 6.41 %
       Total interest-bearing liabilities   472,709   4,394 3.69 %   476,420   4,580 3.86 %   428,357   3,169 2.93 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   104,782       102,866       124,711    
Other liabilities   13,842       13,429       15,348    
       Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   118,624       116,295       140,059    
Stockholders' equity   46,753       46,211       45,557    
       Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 638,086     $ 638,926     $ 613,973    
Net interest income   $ 3,567     $ 3,447     $ 3,977  
Average interest rate spread     1.45 %     1.30 %     1.86 %
Net interest margin     2.30 %     2.21 %     2.67 %
                   
                   


               
Five Quarter
Performance Ratio Highlights		 Three Months Ended
September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		  
Performance Ratios (%) - annualized            
  Return(loss) on Average Assets   0.36   0.10    (0.07 )   0.05   0.09  
  Return(loss) on Average Equity   4.98   1.37    (0.90 )   0.73   1.17  
  Return(loss) on Average Tangible Equity   5.04   1.38    (0.91 )   0.74   1.18  
  Efficiency Ratio   81.70   92.86   101.08     99.31   93.89  
Yields / Costs (%)            
  Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets   5.13   5.16   5.03     4.92   4.79  
  Average Cost - Interest-bearing Liabilities   3.69   3.86   3.82     3.55   2.93  
  Net Interest Margin   2.30   2.21   2.12     2.28   2.67  
Capital Ratios (%)            
  Equity / Assets   7.44   7.12   7.34     7.18   7.24  
  Tangible Equity / Assets   7.36   7.03   7.26     7.09   7.15  
  Tier I leverage ratio (a)   9.18   9.30   9.52     9.45   9.54  
  Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a)   13.67   13.81   13.63     13.60   13.47  
  Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a)   13.67   13.81   13.63     13.60   13.47  
  Total Risk-based capital ratio (a)   14.92   15.06   14.88     14.85   14.63  
Stock Valuation            
  Book Value $ 6.85 $ 6.74 $ 6.75   $ 6.83 $ 6.79  
  Tangible Book Value $ 6.77 $ 6.65 $ 6.67   $ 6.74 $ 6.71  
  Shares Outstanding (b)   6,878   6,884   6,834     6,714   6,714  
Asset Quality (%)            
  ACL / Total Loans   0.90   0.90   0.89     0.89   0.89  
  Non Performing Loans / Total Loans   0.91   0.22   0.24     0.22   0.25  
  Non Performing Assets / Total Assets   0.81   0.19   0.21     0.22   0.25  
               
  (a) Ratios at Bank level             (b) Shares information presented in thousands        
               

