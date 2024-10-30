Safe Harbor Financial to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Company to host conference call after the market closes at 4:30p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 12th

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2024 ended September 30, 2024 on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after the close of the market.

Safe Harbor will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30p.m. ET / 1:30p.m. PT on November 12, 2024, to discuss Safe Harbor’s financial results.

For those interested in listening in to the conference call, please dial in and ask to join the Safe Harbor Financial call.

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 4:30p.m. ET / 1:30p.m. PT Live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e4nodwhb Participant Dial-In: 646-307-1963 or 800-715-9871 (Toll Free) Passcode: 1606405

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past eight years, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $23 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning over 41 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor’s services; Safe Harbor’s growth prospects and Safe Harbor’s market size; Safe Harbor’s projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors and historical performance; new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of Safe Harbor’s securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Safe Harbor; and other statements regarding Safe Harbor’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Safe Harbor’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Safe Harbor undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Safe Harbor Media

Nick Callaio, Marketing Manager

720.951.0619

Nick@SHFinancial.org

Safe Harbor Investor Relations

ir@SHFinancial.org

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

safeharbor@kcsa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

