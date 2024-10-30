Bitget Announces the Listing of Act I: The AI Prophecy (ACT) in AI & Meme Zone with Airdrops in Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's leading crypto exchange and Web3 company, has listed Act I: The AI Prophecy (ACT) in its Innovation, AI, and Meme Zone, enhancing access to this cutting-edge AI-driven project. The listing is now live with trading available under the ACT/USDT pair, allowing users to engage with ACT through various market activities, including deposits, trading, and a unique airdrop promotion.

The promotional event, CandyBomb, offers Bitget users the chance to earn ACT through deposits and trading activity. A total of 1,388,888 ACT tokens have been allocated for this campaign, which runs from 29 October to 5 November 2024. Participants can join the CandyBomb page, where valid deposit and trading activity will automatically count toward the ACT airdrop, divided into net deposits and spot trading pools. The first 833,333 ACT will be distributed based on net deposits, while new spot traders will have exclusive access to the remaining 555,555 ACT, providing a significant incentive for both experienced and new traders alike.

As an innovative project, Act I: The AI Prophecy is reshaping the interaction paradigm within artificial intelligence, aiming to break away from traditional user-assistant interactions. Instead, ACT envisions an egalitarian digital space where both users and bots interact as equals, exploring more collaborative and integrated AI interactions. Built on the Solana blockchain, ACT provides a streamlined user experience with scalable infrastructure, inviting more extensive engagement in the rapidly expanding AI MEME ecosystem.

This listing positions ACT within Bitget's expanding portfolio of AI and meme-focused projects, underlining the platform’s commitment to offering users access to the most forward-looking digital assets. As ACT gains traction in both centralized and decentralized trading venues, this listing on Bitget will allow a broader audience to participate in its ecosystem, aligned with the rising interest in AI-powered crypto assets. With a vibrant community and strong online engagement, ACT presents an opportunity for users interested in emerging AI trends in the blockchain space.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 800 coins and over 900 pairs, including tokens from ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, Base, and more recently TON.

For more information on ACT on Bitget Spot, please visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, Bitget is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

