Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
         
October 30, 2024        
         
Shell plc (the "Company") announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of the Company as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted on October 28, 2022 under the Shell Share Plan.

 

 
         
PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares vested  
Philippa Bounds 28 October 2024 SHEL (LSE) 8404.91  
Robertus Mooldijk 28 October 2024 SHELL (AMS)         8378.04  
Rachel Solway 28 October 2024 SHEL (LSE) 8404.91  
         
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.  
         
         
Julie Keefe        
Deputy Company Secretary          
         
ENQUIRIES        
         
Shell Media Relations        
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550    
         
         
         
         
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70    
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
         
         


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional awards granted in 2022 under the Shell Share Plan.
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 8404.91
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 8404.91
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 28/10/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Robertus
Last Name(s) Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional awards granted in 2022 under the Shell Share Plan.
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 8378.04
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 8378.04
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 28/10/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Rachel
Last Name(s) Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional awards granted in 2022 under the Shell Share Plan.
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 8404.91
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 8404.91
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 28/10/2024
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


