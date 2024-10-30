Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES October 30, 2024 Shell plc (the "Company") announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of the Company as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted on October 28, 2022 under the Shell Share Plan.







PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares vested Philippa Bounds 28 October 2024 SHEL (LSE) 8404.91 Robertus Mooldijk 28 October 2024 SHELL (AMS) 8378.04 Rachel Solway 28 October 2024 SHEL (LSE) 8404.91 The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. Julie Keefe Deputy Company Secretary ENQUIRIES Shell Media Relations International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Philippa Last Name(s) Bounds 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional awards granted in 2022 under the Shell Share Plan. Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 8404.91 Total N/A Aggregated information Volume 8404.91 Price NIL Total N/A Date of transaction 28/10/2024 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Robertus Last Name(s) Mooldijk 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional awards granted in 2022 under the Shell Share Plan. Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 8378.04 Total N/A Aggregated information Volume 8378.04 Price NIL Total N/A Date of transaction 28/10/2024 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Rachel Last Name(s) Solway 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional awards granted in 2022 under the Shell Share Plan. Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 8404.91 Total N/A Aggregated information Volume 8404.91 Price NIL Total N/A Date of transaction 28/10/2024 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

