Introducing Dirtie Birdie No More tm Sticky Bird Cage Liner Paperboard

New Dirtie Birdie No More tm Sticky Bird Cage Liner Paperboard

NEW HYDE PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- M.H.PutrePresidentEyecatcher Gifts LLC.516.297.6058Eyecatchergifts@msn.comIntroducing Dirtie Birdie No More tm Sticky Paperboard - The Ultimate Bird Cage Liner SolutionEvery year, countless birds are abandoned due to the mess created in their living environments. Scattered feathers, seeds, and debris can overwhelm pet owners, leading to frustration and the unfortunate decision to give up their feathered friends. Recognizing this pressing issue, we are excited to introduce a revolutionary solution: Dirtie Birdie No More tm Sticky Paperboard.Dirtie Birdie No More tm is a specially designed bird cage liner that features a non-toxic adhesive coating to effectively capture and contain messes inside the birdcage. With its innovative "sticky" paperboard, pet owners can now say goodbye to the airborne chaos that results from their birds flapping their wings, playing, or exercising. Instead of feathers and seeds flying everywhere, our product ensures that whatever falls in the cage stays in the cage.This versatile paperboard can be easily customized to fit any grated tray for birds of all sizes. Simply cut the paperboard to the desired dimensions of your bird's tray, and enjoy a cleaner, more manageable living space for both you and your pet. The Dirtie Birdie No More tm Sticky Paperboard can be changed as often as desired, making it a convenient addition to your bird care routine."We understand the challenges that come with being a bird owner, especially when it comes to maintaining a clean environment for our avian companions," said Mary Putre / President. Dirtie Birdie No More tm is designed to alleviate these concerns, allowing pet owners to spend more quality time with their birds rather than worrying about the mess. It's time for 23 million bird owners to have a better bird cage liner solution.Dirtie Birdie No More tm Sticky Paperboard is now available for purchase at https://dirtiebirdienomore.com ###

