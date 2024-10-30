ROAD CLOSURE 89SB WINOOSKI BRIDGE

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

I89 SB South of the Winooski Bridge has both lanes closed due to a traffic crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Williston PSAP

3294 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173