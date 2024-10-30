Corn Starch Market Will Generate Record Revenue by 2027: CAGR of 6.4%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in the retail market, expansion of the food & beverage industry, and several characteristics of starch have boosted the growth of the global corn starch market size . However, availability of numerous substitutes and rise in consumer consciousness about the negative effects of starch-rich diet hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for clean label starch and resistant starch would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.The global corn starch market generated $13.67 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $17.06 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 and 2027Get Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7559 The global corn starch market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Associated British Foods Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., AGRANA - Beteiligungs AG, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Hodgson Mill, Roquette Frères S.A, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, and ACH Food Companies.Corn starch is an edible item derived from corn by wet milling, steeping, grinding, purifying, and drying. Maize starch is white, odorless, and tasteless powder used extensively in the bakery and confectionary products. The growth of the corn starch market can be attributed to increase in affinity of people toward food made using corn starch such as fast food, baked, and a number of packaged food. Moreover, expansion of retail market and easy availability of the product through various sales channels make it convenient for consumers to purchase products, which have corn starch as an ingredient. This helps drive the sales figures and makes way for the market growth. However, availability of a number of substitute such as pea starch and rice starch and rise in concern among consumers about the negative effects of starch-rich diet act as the major restraints of the global corn starch market. On the contrary, increase in popularity for resistant corn starch and clean label products is expect to open avenue for global corn starch market growth.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corn-starch-market/purchase-options The global corn starch market is segmented on the basis of type, application, form, and region. Based on type, the modified segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. However, the sweetener segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than half of the market.On the basis of form, the liquid segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the powder segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027.Send Me Purchase Enquire hEre@ ﻿ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7559 The global corn starch market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the region contributed the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.Similar Reports:

