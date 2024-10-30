Opacifying Ingredient Market is Projected to Reach US$ 35.2 Billion by 2034, Expanding at a 6.2% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Role of Opacifying Ingredients in Enhancing UV Resistance of Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Driving Market Growth

Rockville, MD , Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global opacifying ingredient market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 19.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Opacifying ingredients are essential for improving the performance of finished goods due to the fact they have an impact on UV resistance, coverage, and durability in paints, cosmetics, and plastics. The market for opacifying ingredients is made up of a variety of compounds that are strategically used in different sectors to improve the performance and opacity of final goods.

Ingredients that soothe are positioned as revolutionary components that not only satisfy industry standards but also adjust to new demands, guaranteeing their continuing market expansion and relevance. The market analysis reveals a significant and rising need for opacifying ingredients in several industries, including food, plastics, paints & coatings, and cosmetics. Players in the market are enabling technologies to lure tech-savvy consumers such as wearable sensors to track sun damage and pH levels.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global opacifying ingredient market is projected to expand at 6.2% CAGR and reach US$ 35.2 billion by the end of 2034.

The market advaNCED at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2023.

The paints and coatings segment occupies a leading share of the market in 2024.

TiO 2 accounts for high revenue generation because of its exceptional ability to increase opacity.

accounts for high revenue generation because of its exceptional ability to increase opacity. The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% and reach US$ 6.1 billion by the end of 2034.



“The market is expanding rapidly due to advancements in opacifying ingredient production giving rise to sustainable formulations that meet the needs of various industries. Applications include cosmetics, paints and coatings, as well as food and beverages,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Opacifying Ingredient Market:

Chemours Company | Arkema | Cristal | Dow | Kronos Worldwide Inc | Tronox Limited | Tayca Corporation | En-tech Polymer Co. Ltd. | Venator | Cristal | Kumyang | Tata Pigments | Anten Chemical | Parshwanath Dye Stuff Industries | Panzhihua Haifengxin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. | Central Drug House | Arihant Solvents and Chemicals | Tinox Chemie GmbH | Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. | Suvidhinath Laboratories

Winning Strategy:

The market is monopolistic, and in this fiercely competitive environment, it is quite challenging for new competitors to enter the market. Investors, including end consumers in the paint manufacturing sector and key players in various cosmetics end-use sectors, are expanding their production capacity. To capitalize on groundbreaking discoveries in opacifying ingredients and ensure future revenue prospects, Tier-2 manufacturers should strategically invest in establishing production facilities near distributors while collaborating with owners and end users.

ongoing focus on research and development in opacifying ingredients aims to enhance efficacy, sustainability, and flexibility. Innovations in this field target diverse industry needs in plastics, paints, coatings, and cosmetics, promoting advancements that deliver improved performance, environmentally friendly formulations, and expanded applications for opacifying ingredients.

Opacifying Ingredient Market News:

Dow and Univar Solution signed a deal in Brazil in 2023 to distribute newly created goods and environmentally friendly opacifying ingredient solutions, boosting the company's capacity in the paints and coatings industry and fortifying links with foreign suppliers. This strengthens an existing partnership with Dow across Europe and North America.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the opacifying ingredient market, presenting historical market data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on type (titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, calcium carbonate & barium sulfate, opaque polymers, antimony oxide, others) and application (paints & coatings, ceramics, cosmetics & personal care, plastics, paper, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, others [textiles, etc.]), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

