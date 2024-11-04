Endpoint Security Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Endpoint Security Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The endpoint security market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $16.32 billion in 2023 to $17.76 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This historic growth can be attributed to factors such as the rise in cyber threats, ongoing digital transformation, compliance requirements, the trend of remote work, and the prevalence of advanced persistent threats.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Endpoint Security Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The endpoint security market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $26.14 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the adoption of zero trust security models, increasing cloud-based endpoint security solutions, concerns regarding IoT security, and the development of integrated security platforms.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Endpoint Security Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7372&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Endpoint Security Market

The growing number of endpoints is projected to drive the expansion of the endpoint security market in the future. An endpoint refers to any remote computing device that frequently interacts with a connected network. Examples of endpoints include smartphones, desktop computers, and laptops. Endpoint security is a strategy aimed at preventing cybercriminals from exploiting endpoints or entry points of end-user devices, such as PCs, laptops, and mobile devices, for malicious activities.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/endpoint-security-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering The Endpoint Security Market Growth?

Key players in the market include VMware Inc., McAfee Corp., Sophos Group plc, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Panda Security S. L., FireEye Inc., Microsoft Corporation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Kaspersky Lab AO, Cisco Systems Inc., SentinelOne Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., AVG Technologies CZ s. r. o., BlackBerry Limited, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Comodo Security Solutions Inc., Symantec Corporation, Carbon Black Inc., F-Secure Corporation, Bitdefender SRL, Webroot Inc., Malwarebytes Corporation, Cylance Inc., Fortinet Inc., SonicWall Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., WatchGuard Technologies Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Zscaler Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Ivanti Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Endpoint Security Market Size?

Leading companies in the endpoint security market are concentrating on developing innovative products like Endpoint Security Cloud Pro to boost their revenues. This solution allows businesses to utilize advanced technology to protect more complex environments through a cloud-based platform, eliminating the need for additional costs associated with specialized training.

How Is The Global Endpoint Security Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

4) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and IT, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and eCommerce, Other Vertical

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Endpoint Security Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Endpoint Security Market Definition

Endpoint security is the practice of securing devices like laptops, mobile phones, desktops, and tablets from cyber-attacks and malicious threats. This approach enables businesses to safeguard devices used by employees for work-related activities. By implementing endpoint security, organizations can defend against the growing number of cyber threats that pose risks to their operations.

Endpoint Security Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global endpoint security market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Endpoint Security Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on endpoint security market size, endpoint security market drivers and trends and endpoint security market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-global-market-report

DDOS-Cyber Attack Solutions Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ddos-cyber-attack-solutions-global-market-report

Cloud Security Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-security-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.