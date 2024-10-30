Attorney Chris Topham Joins Fontenot Law In Bountiful, Utah

Attorney Chris Topham Joins The Team

Fontenot Law, P.C. is proud to announce that trial attorney Chris Topham will be joining the firm on November 4, 2024

BOUNTIFUL, UT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fontenot Law, P.C. is proud to announce that Chris Topham will be joining the firm on November 4, 2024!Chris is a persuasive and charismatic trial attorney whose leadership and commitment will significantly enhance our clients’ chances of achieving the best possible outcomes. With over 15 years of experience in both business and law, and holding both a J.D. and M.B.A., Chris brings invaluable expertise to our family law and estate litigation practice areas. Before joining Fontenot Law, P.C., Chris served as a prosecutor in the Salt Lake City Attorney's Office, where he was known for his commanding presence in the courtroom.Chris is highly personable and thrives on building strong connections with clients. Clients will enjoy working with Chris for his approachable, friendly demeanor, paired with a fierce advocacy in the courtroom—a standard we strive for in all our attorneys. Chris brings the high energy and dedication clients need to navigate their cases successfully.He has a diverse professional background outside of law, having achieved the rank of Major in the U.S. Army and serving in Europe and the Middle East, working in business consulting in the tech industry, and conducting high-level litigation. Chris will be an excellent advocate for our military clients, tech industry professionals, and everyone in between. Chris has also held many leadership positions throughout his career, and he will leverage that experience to ensure that he, and the Fontenot Law, P.C. team , consistently delivers the highest quality service to his clients.Chris is an alumnus of Oregon State University (B.S. in Business Communication), George Mason University (J.D.), and the Quantic School of Business (M.B.A.). At George Mason, he focused on corporate law and negotiation, building a foundation of expertise he will leverage to craft creative solutions in family law and estate litigation.We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Fontenot Law, P.C. team! We are confident that he will be an invaluable asset and a steadfast advocate for our clients.

